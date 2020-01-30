Those Who Purchased Kardan (AMS:KARD) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 81% Loss To Show For It

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Kardan N.V. (AMS:KARD) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 81%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 52% in the last year. The good news is that the stock is up 3.5% in the last week.

Kardan isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Kardan reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 41% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 28% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

Kardan shareholders are down 52% for the year, but the market itself is up 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 28% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kardan better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Kardan (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

