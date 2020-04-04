Those Who Purchased Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 82% Loss To Show For It

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE:KBEV); the share price is down a whopping 82% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Because Koios Beverage hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 51% in a month. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 21% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

We don't think Koios Beverage's revenue of US$650,830 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Koios Beverage will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Koios Beverage has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

When it reported in November 2019 Koios Beverage had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just US$1.6m to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 82% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Koios Beverage's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

CNSX:KBEV Historical Debt April 4th 2020 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Koios Beverage shareholders are happy with the loss of 82% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 39% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Koios Beverage has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.