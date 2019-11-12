Those Who Purchased LifeTech Scientific (HKG:1302) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term LifeTech Scientific Corporation (HKG:1302) shareholders, since the share price is down 31% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 23%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 26% in the last year. Unhappily, the share price slid 2.2% in the last week.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

LifeTech Scientific saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 19% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 12% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

LifeTech Scientific shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on LifeTech Scientific you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

