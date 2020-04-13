Those Who Purchased Luxey International (Holdings) (HKG:8041) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 73% Loss To Show For It

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Luxey International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8041) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 73% in that time. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 22% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 14% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Luxey International (Holdings) moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 2.1% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Luxey International (Holdings) shareholders did even worse, losing 22%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 23% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Luxey International (Holdings) (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

