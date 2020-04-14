Those Who Purchased Opyl (ASX:OPL) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 85% Loss To Show For It

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 58%. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 85% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Opyl recorded just AU$725,522 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Opyl will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Opyl has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Opyl had liabilities exceeding cash by AU$22k when it last reported in December 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 47% per year, over 3 years , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can see in the image below, how Opyl's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Opyl shareholders are down 40% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 11%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 46% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Opyl (4 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

