Those Who Purchased Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 40% Loss To Show For It

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 40% in three years, versus a market return of about 18%. It's up 1.7% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Pizza Pizza Royalty saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 0.5% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 16% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.27.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Pizza Pizza Royalty's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Pizza Pizza Royalty, it has a TSR of -26% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Pizza Pizza Royalty has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.2% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

