Those Who Purchased Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 89% Loss To Show For It

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Renold plc (LON:RNO) for half a decade as the share price tanked 89%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 76% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 62% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 25% in the same timeframe.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Renold became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 3.4% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Renold has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Renold in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Renold shareholders are down 76% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 18%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 36% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Renold better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Renold .

