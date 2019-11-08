Those Who Purchased Sato office and Houseware supplies (ATH:SATOK) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It

Sato office and Houseware supplies SA (ATH:SATOK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last month. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 71% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

Sato office and Houseware supplies isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Sato office and Houseware supplies grew its revenue at 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So the stock price fall of 22% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

Sato office and Houseware supplies shareholders are up 17% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 22% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

