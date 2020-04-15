Those Who Purchased Scout Gaming Group (STO:SCOUT) Shares A Year Ago Have A 61% Loss To Show For It

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Scout Gaming Group AB (publ) (STO:SCOUT) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 61% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Scout Gaming Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 25% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 16% in the same period.

Because Scout Gaming Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Scout Gaming Group saw its revenue grow by 135%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 61% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

Scout Gaming Group shareholders are down 61% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 3.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 25%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Scout Gaming Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Scout Gaming Group (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

