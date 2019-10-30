Those Who Purchased Sipef (EBR:SIP) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Sipef NV (EBR:SIP) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 20% over a half decade.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Sipef's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 73% each year. The impact of extraordinary items helps explain this. The share price decline of 4.4% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve. With a P/E ratio of 4.55k, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Sipef the TSR over the last 5 years was -12%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Sipef shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

