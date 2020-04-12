Those Who Purchased Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes (EPA:FCMC) Shares A Year Ago Have A 30% Loss To Show For It

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes (EPA:FCMC) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 30%. That's well bellow the market return of -14%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 14% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 30% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 24% in the same period.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes had to report a 32% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 30% decrease in the share price. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes, it has a TSR of -27% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes shareholders are down 27% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes that you should be aware of.