Those Who Purchased Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 29% Loss To Show For It

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 29% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

See our latest analysis for Société Générale Société anonyme

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Société Générale Société anonyme's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 12% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 11% average annual decrease in the share price. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ENXTPA:GLE Past and Future Earnings, November 13th 2019 More

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Société Générale Société anonyme the TSR over the last 3 years was -13%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Société Générale Société anonyme shareholders lost 6.2% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Importantly, we haven't analysed Société Générale Société anonyme's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.