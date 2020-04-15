Those Who Purchased Società Editoriale Il Fatto (BIT:SEIF) Shares A Year Ago Have A 23% Loss To Show For It

Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (BIT:SEIF) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 35% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 23% in the last year, well below the market return.

Given that Società Editoriale Il Fatto only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Società Editoriale Il Fatto's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 1.7%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price has languished lately, falling 23% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

Società Editoriale Il Fatto shareholders are down 23% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 6.2% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Società Editoriale Il Fatto that you should be aware of.

