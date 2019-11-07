Those Who Purchased TalkTalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 62% Loss To Show For It

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. It's down 2.4% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, TalkTalk Telecom Group moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

The revenue fall of 1.5% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, TalkTalk Telecom Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -53%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in TalkTalk Telecom Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 14% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 8.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 14% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.