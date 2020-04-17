Those Who Purchased Tantal (MCX:TANL) Shares A Year Ago Have A 84% Loss To Show For It

Tantal Public Joint-Stock Company (MCX:TANL) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 84%. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

We don't think Tantal's revenue of ₽55,099,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Tantal will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Tantal has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Tantal had ₽1.4b more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -84% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Tantal's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Tantal shareholders are down 84% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 16% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Tantal (at least 4 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

