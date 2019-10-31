Those Who Purchased TIL (NSE:TIL) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 45% Loss To Show For It

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in TIL Limited (NSE:TIL), since the last five years saw the share price fall 45%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 30% in the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

TIL became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We don't think that the 0.8% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. Arguably, the revenue drop of 25% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NSEI:TIL Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.5% in the last year, TIL shareholders lost 29% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before forming an opinion on TIL you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

