Those Who Purchased United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares A Year Ago Have A 13% Loss To Show For It

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 13%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -4.0%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 5.9% in that time. The share price has dropped 16% in three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 16% in the same period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately United Parcel Service reported an EPS drop of 7.1% for the last year. The share price decline of 13% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, United Parcel Service's TSR for the last year was -10%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that United Parcel Service shareholders are down 10% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3.5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - United Parcel Service has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

