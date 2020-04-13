Those Who Purchased Valoe Oyj (HEL:VALOE) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 98% Loss To Show For It

Valoe Oyj (HEL:VALOE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 98%. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Valoe Oyj recorded just €328,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Valoe Oyj will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Valoe Oyj has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Valoe Oyj had €19m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -73% per year, over 3 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Valoe Oyj's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

We regret to report that Valoe Oyj shareholders are down 86% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 51% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Valoe Oyj has 6 warning signs (and 4 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.