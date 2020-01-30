Those Who Purchased Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings (HKG:2683) Shares A Year Ago Have A 17% Loss To Show For It

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Limited (HKG:2683) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 17%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 0.01%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 4.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:2683 Income Statement, January 30th 2020 More

Take a more thorough look at Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings, it has a TSR of -10% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings shareholders are down 10% for the year (even including dividends) , the market itself is up 0.01%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 8.8%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings you should know about.