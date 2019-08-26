Those Who Purchased Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares A Year Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That's well bellow the market return of -1.1%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 6.5% in three years. Unhappily, the share price slid 4.9% in the last week.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Welbilt had to report a 42% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 31% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Welbilt's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Welbilt shareholders are down 31% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 1.1%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 2.2% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

