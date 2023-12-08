Should those stealing EV charging cables in Texas go to jail? Here’s what the law says

All a thief needs to turn your EV charging cable into cash is a heavy-duty cable cutter and a local scrap metal yard connection.

With the popularity of electric vehicles and hybrid plug-ins rising, so have cases of EV charging cable theft. This affects EV owners, who then need to replace the stolen charging cable for $200 to $500. It also poses a threat to the growth of EV adoption, leading to a decrease in the use of EVs.

Thieves take advantage of unstaffed charging stations to steal EV chargers full of copper wire, which is highly valued because copper prices have soared. Copper thefts account for more than 1 billion in losses annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That’s why all 50 states have laws aiming to decrease metal theft.

Is EV cable theft a crime in Texas?

Stealing any amount of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass is a state jail felony, Texas Penal Code Chapter 31.03 states. According to The Hampton Law Firm in Tarrant County, more severe charges will ensue if the value of these metals is over $20,000.

“This is becoming a more common offense with instances of theft of copper from air conditioning units and vehicles,” the law firm writes. “Police are looking for these offenses and cracking down on them as an attempt to make an example of those committing these felony theft crimes.”

How to protect your EV charger from theft

Charger locking devices, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, will only keep an EV cable safe from the occasional grab-n-go robbery. Here are some tips for avoiding future theft of your charger.

The best strategy is to do all your charging overnight at home.

Use a locking device that will secure your plug in its place when you close and lock your car doors.

A padlock will make it difficult for anyone to remove the cable when you leave your vehicle.

Aftermarket cable locking devices might work for your charging situation.

A dashcam can help deter thieves, and a camera that will record with movement sensors works even better.

Using a GPS tracker is another effective way to recover a stolen EV charging cable.

Always secure it away from view in your trunk or frunk.

Use a portable and lockable EV charging cable organizer that can tether inside your trunk/frunk.

Review your insurance policy and ensure that it covers theft of charging equipment.