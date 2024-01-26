Those who witnessed state’s execution describe final moments

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith took his last breath at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, according to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

The state originally had planned to administer the nitrogen gas at 6 p.m. WKRG News 5 was kept outside of the prison gates where protesters had planned to hold signs throughout the night.

We know that Smith’s wife, their two kids and a family friend were all inside Holman Prison witnessing the execution. His spiritual advisor, Reverend Jeff Hood, was actually inside the chamber with Smith.

“We didn’t see somebody go unconscious in 30 seconds. What we saw was someone going minutes struggling for their life,” Rev. Hood said. He called the execution “disgusting.” “Ripping his head forward over and over and over again,” he added as he described what he witnessed during the execution.

“The execution was lawfully carried out by nitrogen hypoxia, the method previously requested by Mr. Smith as an alternative to lethal injection,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement released minutes after the execution. “At long last, Mr. Smith got what he asked for, and this case can finally be put to rest.”

We’re told from start to finish the execution took approximately 22 minutes. We know that Smith ate his final meal tonight which consisted of steak, hashbrowns and eggs. He also had several visitors stop by throughout the day.

This is the first time a U.S. state has used nitrogen hypoxia on a death row inmate. The execution getting national attention from the media and those who are for and against this new method. Some who oppose the method were worried about its effects, not wanting the state to go through with this process since it’s deemed experimental. A small group gathered outside the gates of Holman Prison early Thursday afternoon, but heavy rain disrupted their efforts.

Smith was one of three men convicted of murdering a North Alabama woman in 1988 during a murder-for-hire plot.

“A great evil was unleashed on the state of Alabama tonight,” Rev. Hood added as he described the execution method that was administered.

