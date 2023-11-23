Though Grand Forks trans community is small, 'small doesn't mean weak'

Nov. 23—GRAND FORKS — The crowd in the beige Alerus Center ballroom Monday evening was small, but colorful — literally.

Bold formal wear mixed with winter parkas and Levis, and a teal mohawk stuck out among less impressive hairstyles. Weaving between adults' legs was a child with short blonde curls, the pink, white and sky blue Transgender Pride flag tied around their neck like a cape.

Just shy of 40 people checked into the ballroom for the Transgender Day of Remembrance event, according to organizer Parker Leigh.

Two dozen stayed for the vigil, where Leigh and fellow organizer Charles Vondal, both trans men, read off the names of the 40 trans and nonbinary Americans who were killed because of their gender identity in 2023, while volunteers summarily extinguished a slate of candles representing the dead.

This year's vigil came during an especially grim year for North Dakota's trans and nonbinary population, as the state rode the nationwide wave of legislatures introducing and passing bills restricting the freedoms of trans people. But even with the state's

ongoing exodus of queer people — lately

families with trans and nonbinary youth,

especially — some of Grand Forks' trans population has made it clear they aren't going anywhere.

"Though we are small, small doesn't mean weak," Vondal said. "We are strong together."

In 2023, the state Legislature introduced 17 bills deemed anti-LGBTQ+ by the American Civil Liberties Union, and passed 11 of them.

Over the last year, the Legislature banned gender-affirming care for minors; barred transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 and college sports; and prohibited transgender students from using the restroom of their choosing, among other restrictions.

Milo Ferguson, a 17-year-old high school senior, was grandfathered in despite the gender-affirming care ban and allowed to keep taking testosterone, but his peers who are also trans no longer have that option.

He said some of his younger brothers' friends are afraid to transition socially at all, now that state law requires educators to inform their parents if their child begins identifying as trans at school.

"They're people who are just starting out their transitioning and exploring and don't feel safe," Ferguson said. "You can't publicly explore and figure it out because of the law and the way people are treating you."

Ferguson, whose parents supported him in his transition, had elected to be as visible as possible, talking to his classmates, his teachers — whoever asks — about his lived experience.

"It's a lot of educating the people around us, and being very open about our situation and our experience," Ferguson said. "We have to do what we have to do to survive."

He also joined Grand Forks Out and Proud, the organization founded by Vondal and Leigh to support LGBTQ+ residents and host social events for LGBTQ+ youth. The group plans to apply for 501(c)(3) status next year.

Merie Kirby, another attendee Monday night, revived another kind of LGBTQ+ support group last year: the local chapter of PFLAG, an advocacy and support group for the friends, families and allies of LGBTQ+ people.

She saw the need for such an organization as family, friends and friends of friends had flocked to her for guidance as the first wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation hit state legislatures nationwide.

"I was being contacted by a lot of families who were wondering what were the resources for them, for their kids, and there really weren't many," Kirby said. "We didn't know that much, but we wanted to be able to pull together resources for others."

Many of those families, Kirby noted, are electing to leave. LGBTQ+ young adults have been leaving the state for years, and the laws passed in 2023 seem to have quickened that exodus.

Ferguson, who grew up in Grand Forks and plans to attend college next year, has felt that impulse, but said he wants to stay in the state.

"It's important that I'm part of this area, partly because of family but partly because I think it's important we have trans people here fighting the good fight," Ferguson said, adding he wanted to study to be a therapist for trans and disabled youth like him.

The same was true for Leigh. He admitted when the laws first started changing that he'd wanted to get out of North Dakota. Moving wasn't unfamiliar to him: over the last 10 years, since he turned 18, he's lived in five states.

But North Dakota was where he'd begun identifying as a trans man after struggling with his identity. It's where he'd begun going to drag shows and performing in them, and gotten comfortable expressing his gender identity.

He'd testified in January in Bismarck in opposition to two of the bills passed this year, and now he had Out and Proud. By this point, he said he'd ruled out moving to East Grand Forks for the protections afforded by Minnesota's laws.

So why stay?

"If I had somebody like myself doing the things I was doing, I would have felt comfortable coming out way sooner, but I didn't have the words or the confidence to express that," he said. "So I want to be the representation I needed when I was a kid."