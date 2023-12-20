Though her margin narrowed, Del. Kim Taylor wins recount for Virginia's 82nd District

The race to represent Virginia’s 82nd House District ended Wednesday in the Dinwiddie Circuit Court after Republican Del. Kim Taylor was once again declared the winner following a recount.

Democratic challenger Kimberly Pope Adams gained 25 votes during the recount, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the 78-vote lead Taylor had on election night.

“The numbers are clear, and I want to congratulate Del. Kim Taylor on a successful campaign,” Pope Adams said in an interview after the hearing had adjourned.

Pope Adams expressed her appreciation to the courts, registrars, volunteers, and workers who helped to support the recount. She attended the hearing, flanked by her attorneys. Taylor did not.

Interpretation of voter intent accounted for most of the Democratic gains in Petersburg, registrar Dawn Wilmoth said. Recount workers were able to determine by naked eye if a voter intended to select the Democratic or Republican candidate, after the ballot was rejected by the counting machine.

“Although this was a long process, we knew November's results would be upheld,” Taylor said via press release. “I am thankful to all of the volunteers and elections officials who made this process as seamless as possible. I am proud of the campaign we ran, and I look forward to getting back to Richmond in January and delivering for the 82nd District.”

Pope Adams requested the recount after coming up short against Republican Del. Kim Taylor in the Nov. 7 election. The razor-thin margin fell within the one-half of 1% difference that permits the person with the least number of votes to ask for a recount at state and local expense.

Few disputed ballots

The mood in the courtroom was genial Wednesday morning, as each registrar prepare to present their disputed ballots – if they had any.

There were six disputed ballots that needed judicial determination across all four localities – four in Petersburg and two in Dinwiddie. Surry and Prince George did not have any disputed ballots. A disputed ballot means a recount worker couldn’t confidently determine voter intent and the ballot is sent before a panel of judges.

Each disputed ballot was presented to the court during Wednesday’s hearing by the Petersburg and Dinwiddie registrars. The ballot was placed on an overhead projector for the judges, attorneys, and those in the audience to see, while the registrar provides details regarding the dispute. Both attorneys were then able to make their case regarding the ballot.

The attorneys for Pope Adams argued that five of the six ballots in dispute should be counted as a vote in her favor, while Taylor’s attorneys argued that four of the six ballots should be considered over votes or under votes. An over vote occurs when a voter selects both competing candidates in a race and an under vote occurs when no candidate is selected – both render the vote void.

The three judges, Judge Jeffrey Shaw from Williamsburg, Judge Sarah Deneke from Fredericksburg and Judge Joseph Teefy from Dinwiddie determined unanimously that four of the disputed votes were void and the remaining two should go to Pope Adams.

