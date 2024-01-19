Though short of request, Reynolds agrees to raise budgets of Regent schools

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed allocating about $30 million less than what the Iowa Board of Regents requested for itself and the universities next year, though each of the universities would receive some increase in state funding.

Reynolds’ budget proposal, released Monday, Jan. 15 included recommendations for administering money from the state’s general fund and other sources to the regents, the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University. The regents requested just over $609 million from the state’s general fund and about $40 million from other state sources. Reynolds recommended allocating almost $619 million.

“The Board of Regents thanks Governor Reynolds for her support for Iowa’s Regent universities as demonstrated by her FY2025 budget recommendation,” Board President Mike Richards said in a statement. “The Board appreciates the continuing state appropriations our institutions receive. Iowa’s public universities are key drivers of the state’s economy and must have the proper level of resources to continue to provide the outstanding education our students deserve.

“The Board and our university leadership are looking forward to working with the Governor and General Assembly during the 2024 legislative session.”

Reynolds raises budgets for University of Iowa, Iowa State

Of the three state universities, the University of Iowa is the only institution to receive more in the governor’s proposal than it requested from the state’s general fund. The university’s current budget estimate was listed at about $218 million and its request for next year raised that number to just over $222.5 million. The governor’s recommendation would give the university almost $223.5 million.

According to the budget report, the University of Iowa will use allocated dollars to fund programs that would boost retention, handle contract costs for merit and public safety, support faculty salaries and more.

Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University asked for $4.5 million in incremental funding for fiscal year 2025, with the University of Northern Iowa seeking $5.8 million. Iowa State University’s funding would increase from about $174 million to $178.4 million, landing just under what the institution requested. The funds would help keep costs of education down, keep pay competitive, address inflation and help support and expand programs, according to the governor’s budget proposal.

UNI's budget raised by $3 million

The University of Northern Iowa would receive less than half of the increased funding it requested from the state. Under the governor’s plan, UNI’s budget would rise from this year’s estimated budget of $99.4 million to almost $102 million. The university requested over $105 million. The budget report stated that increased funding would help keep the university’s tuition flat in fiscal year 2025.

The governor recommended no funding for some individual programs the universities were hoping to start or expand. Those included the University of Iowa’s rural health care partnership, which would work to expand the state’s health care workforce and reach more rural Iowans, and the University of Northern Iowa’s UNI@IACC community college partnerships.

The University of Northern Iowa also requested an increase of $2.5 million in its Educators for Iowa program. The state allocated $1.5 million last legislative session to help recruit and retain teaching students through scholarships and funding for student teachers, but the governor recommended no additional funds.

Iowa State University did not receive the governor’s recommendation for the $10 million increase in funding it has requested for its Future Ready Workforce program, which received $2.8 million last session to increase the workforce in high-need areas.

The University of Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory requested an additional $500,000 for technology upgrades and updated maintenance contracts, according to the report, but the governor’s recommendation included no bump in funding.

Additional mental health programming funds denied

When discussing appropriations requests at its September meeting, the regents decided to ask the state for an additional $1 million for mental health programming on state university campuses after meeting with campus leaders who spoke about its importance. Reynolds recommended that this initiative receive no funding.

Appropriation requests from other state funds include economic development at each university, special labs and programs and board funds. The only requested increase in funding came from the board of regents’ academic building revenue bonds. The governor recommended allocating $26.5 million for the program, rather than the requested $30 million.

The state budget will be considered over the coming months by the Legislature.

Find this story at Iowa Capital Dispatch, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions:kobradovich@iowacapitaldispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Reynolds raises budgets at state universities, short of Regents' request