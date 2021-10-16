Though there's no fourth stimulus check, these COVID programs still offer relief

Congress is preoccupied with President Joe Biden's pushes to spend massive money on roads, bridges and social programs — and on just trying to keep the government's bills paid and avoid a shutdown.

One thing not on lawmakers' crowded agenda is any plan to give Americans a fourth pandemic stimulus check. Congress has moved on from that idea, though advocates and everyday Americans have not.

The nonprofit Senior Citizens League is pushing Washington to provide a round of $1,400 stimulus checks to people on Social Security, while an online petition calling for $2,000 monthly checks for all Americans has passed 2.9 million signatures on its way to a goal of 3 million.

At the moment, those proposals are just wishful thinking. But if you could use more COVID relief to meet expenses and keep your debt under control, you still have several ways to get some.

Billions in stimulus relief is still up for grabs

Ricardo Reitmeyer / Shutterstock

Though Washington has turned its attention away from stimulus checks, billions in other government support is still available from the government's various pandemic rescue packages.

'Family stimulus checks' from the child tax credit

Through December, most households with children ages 17 and younger are receiving monthly cash payments through a temporary expansion of the child tax credit. Households can get a total of up to $1,500 for kids 6 to 17, and as much as $1,800 for each child under 6.

The credit will provide duplicate helpings of money that families can take next year when they file their taxes — and you can receive an even larger amount at tax time by opting out of the remaining monthly payments this year.

Assistance for struggling renters

The government's last two stimulus packages earmarked $46.6 billion in aid for Americans who've gotten behind on their rent during the pandemic. The Treasury Department revealed recently that only about $7.7 billion has been distributed so far.

The money is being doled out via hundreds of state and local housing programs, and the benefits can be hefty. In Illinois, tenants and landlords who qualify can request one-time grants of up to $25,000.

Story continues

Money for distressed homeowners, too

Homeowners who've had trouble keeping up with their house payments and utility bills can still seek financial relief through a $10 billion mortgage assistance program that was part of the massive stimulus package Biden signed in mid-March.

You can receive money if you own your home and have a loan balance that, in most parts of the U.S., doesn't top $548,250.

Aid for food workers

Some workers who've kept America fed throughout the pandemic are now eligible for stimulus grants from a new program announced this month by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Some grocery, farm and meat-packing workers dipped into their own funds to pay for child care, personal protective equipment and other expenses to continue their essential work. Eligible working Americans can receive grants of up to $600 that are being distributed through local agencies and nonprofits.

Other ways to stimulate your finances

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

If you aren’t eligible for any of these types of stimulus funds — or if you are, but the aid just isn’t enough — here are some other strategies to give yourself a financial lift.

Tame your student loan debt. Americans are saddled with nearly $139 billion in student loan debt owed to banks and other private lenders, according to an analysis from the data firm MeasureOne. But interest rates on student loan refinances are close to all-time lows. Refinancing your student loan could save you thousands in interest, and help you to pay off the debt years ahead of schedule.

Save every time you shop. The pandemic drove many people to do the bulk of their shopping via smartphones and computers. To shave a little off the online price tags, consider downloading a free browser add-on that automatically hunts for lower prices and coupons.

Refinance to slash your housing payments. Today’s average mortgage rates are lower than pre-pandemic levels, and if you own a home, a refinance could mean major savings. A recent Zillow survey found almost half the homeowners who refinanced between April 2020 and April 2021 are now saving $300 or more each month.

Put your pennies to work. The stock market may seem unapproachable to a newbie, but a popular app helps you get started using little more than "spare change" from your everyday purchases. You can quickly build your pennies into a portfolio.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.