‘We thought it was an accident’: the Australian community reeling from the mushroom murder charge

Everyone knows everyone by name in Leongatha (population 5,869), a small dairy farming community, 84 miles south-east of Melbourne.

It’s just that kind of close-knit rural Australian town, set among green fields and towering eucalyptus trees in the pretty foothills of the Strzelecki Ranges in South Gippsland Shire, Victoria.

On summer weekends, Melburnians driving large SUVs, stacked with kayaks and boogie boards, briefly stop for snacks on their way to the wide sandy beaches of Inverloch, 30 minutes south, but otherwise the residents get to enjoy this regional slice of paradise to themselves.

In the early afternoon on Thursday, November 2, there was only one name being spoken about in the shops, cafés and farms; Erin Patterson.

News alerts on phones from all the main media platforms had just announced to the entire nation that the local mother had been arrested in relation to a now infamous mystery lunch in July – which resulted in the deaths of her ex-husband’s parents and one of his aunts.

At her sprawling rural property Patterson had served beef Wellington, allegedly containing deadly death cap mushrooms, which also left a further man, an uncle, critically injured.

A few hours after the arrest news broke the phones pinged again, shocking the local community further, with the news the 49-year-old had been subsequently been charged with three counts of murder.

The community had for months already been in mourning for those who died in the days after the lunch. There were always fresh flowers being placed on the grave of Patterson’s former parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson. They were all beloved, church-going locals who all died from symptoms consistent with death cap mushroom poisoning after the lunch.

There had been huge relief that at least Wilkinson’s husband, Ian, a Baptist church pastor, had survived after spending two months in Melbourne’s Austin Hospital, under the care of renowned liver specialists. He is said to still be recovering from severe injuries but he bravely attended his wife’s funeral last month, along with hundreds of other mourners.

There was also palpable relief that Patterson’s two children, who were also at the gathering on July 29, did not become unwell.

“We all just didn’t think an arrest of anyone would ever happen; everyone is in shock,” one local dairy farmer, who knows Patterson and the victims, told The Telegraph just hours after the news broke.

“She’s such a nice lady and we thought it was just one terrible accident and that the police were just going through the motions.

“We always think the best of everyone and look after each other; that’s just how farming life here works. We need each other.”

Just to add to the shock of the whole day, the police later announced Patterson, who reported that she also had felt unwell after the lunch, had also been charged with five counts of attempted murder, relating to her ex-husband Simon Patterson.

Charge sheets released to the media show police allege she attempted to murder the 48-year-old former engineer on at least four separate occasions.

Police allege those attempts occurred between November 16 and 17 in 2021, between May 25 and 27 in 2022, on September 6 in 2022, and on July 29 in 2023 – the day of the family lunch.

In a further twist to the already bizarre case, a Melbourne newspaper reported that one of Australian Federal Police’s top electronics sniffer dogs, Georgia, was flown down from Queensland to help in a major search of the suspect’s property after her arrest, including the garage, furniture and car.

However, when the news of the lunch incident first broke, Patterson had told a media pack through heavy sobs she was “devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones”.

She denied any wrongdoing and said she had “no reason to hurt these people, whom I loved”.

Amid speculation the mushrooms had been the result of foraging in the local area, the well-known former local newspaper editor gave a statement to police, saying she bought some fungi at a supermarket and an Asian grocery store, which she used to make the lunch.

However, the police statement also included a concession from Patterson that she had intentionally disposed of a food dehydrator found in a skip bin at the nearby Koonwarra Transfer Station.

In the statement, she claimed she had “panicked” and dumped the appliance after she said people started accusing her of intentionally poisoning the meal.

Detectives had interviewed Patterson in the days after the lunch, but had released her without charge. But by Friday morning she appeared for a filing hearing at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court at Morwell, around 31 miles north of her home.

Stood in the dock, dressed in a grey jumper, she was flanked by guards and glanced briefly at the multiple reporters, but otherwise appeared emotionless and stared ahead.

In court, a police prosecutor sought a lengthy adjournment in the case, saying it would take 20 weeks for investigators to prepare a brief of evidence to serve to Patterson’s lawyer, Bill Doogue. There was no application for bail.

The case will return to court in May next year, with prosecutors indicating they will need time to analyse computer equipment seized from Patterson’s home.

It was discussed that it was “likely” the case would proceed to a committal hearing – a stage in the Australian legal process where a magistrate assesses whether there is sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed further to a Supreme Court trial. All witnesses are called and evidence is tested.

In the meantime Dean Thomas, the detective inspector leading the case, said amid the huge media interest, within Australia and globally, it was important to remember those who had died as a result of the alleged crime.

“I think it is particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this, three people have lost their lives. These are three people who by all accounts were much beloved in their communities and are greatly missed by their loved ones.”

