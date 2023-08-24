'Thought it was a dark joke': Trial begins for remaining conspirators in Whitmer kidnap plot

ANTRIM COUNTY — On the first day of an expected 15-day trial, defense attorney William Barnett stated defendant Eric Molitor thought the idea to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was a “dark joke.”

“Eric played along with them and then realized they were nuts,” said Barnett, referring to the others involved in the kidnapping plot, during the defense’s opening statements on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Eric Molitor (right) and his attorney on the first day of trial on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 in Antrim County.

Molitor is one of three remaining men being prosecuted by the state of Michigan for a plot to kidnap Whitmer who maintain their innocence. The others include twins Michael and William Null, 40, of Plainwell and Shelbyville, respectively. Molitor, 38, is from Cadillac.

The plot has received nationwide attention ever since charges were first announced in October 2020. The complex saga includes undercover agents, citizen militias and secretly recorded discussions where conspirators discussed blowing up bridges to slow police response and impersonating a pizza delivery driver to shoot the governor on her front doorstep.

Judge Charles Hamlyn

With Judge Charles Hamlyn presiding, the three defendants are being charged in Antrim County’s 13th Circuit Court with providing material support for a terrorist attack and also possessing an illegal firearm.

Overall, there have been 14 men charged in the plot to snatch Whitmer from her home on Birch Lake near Elk Rapids. Six were prosecuted in federal court, three in Jackson County and five in Antrim County.

Co-conspirators Sean Fix and Brian Higgins, who were also being prosecuted in Antrim County, took deals from the state earlier in the year.

In December 2022, the group's ringleader Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison and Barry Croft Jr. was sentenced to more than 19 years. In October, three men were found guilty of assisting Fox in Jackson County and sentenced to prison terms of seven, 10 and 12 years. Two men have been acquitted.

Antrim County’s 13th Circuit Court is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Much of what was presented on Wednesday by the state dealt with statements and actions surrounding the defendants' dealings with Fox and Croft.

After referring to one of Croft’s Facebook posts, the state, characterizing the Null brothers and Molitor as anti-government ideologists said, “Their plan didn’t just involve kidnapping, their plan involved a 20 minute free for all gun battle on Birch Lake and the murder of Michigan state troopers who were assigned to protect our governor."

Michael Null (right) and his attorney Tom Sivers at the first day of trial on Aug. 23, 2023.

Stopping short of claiming entrapment, defense attorney William Barnett outlined a series of events that Molitor participated in that showed him as a person who was unaware of what he was involved in.

The trial continues on Thursday, Aug. 23, starting with FBI special agent Henrik "Hank" Impola who plans to testify for the state against the defendants.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231)675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com. Follow her on Twitter, @adoylenews

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Trial begins in Antrim County for remaining conspirators in Whitmer kidnap plot