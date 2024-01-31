I thought my daughter had a winter bug – within 12 hours she was fatally ill with sepsis

Lauren had a busy start to her last week at home. She was rehearsing for a big ballet show on Monday. On Tuesday, she was practising for a school Christmas drama production. So, when on the morning of Wednesday December 4 2019, she said she didn’t feel very well, I put it down to her busy schedule and the need to have a duvet day. It was the time of year when “there’s a lot going round” so I wasn’t overly concerned – and her younger sister Leah, then nine, had been poorly at the beginning of the week, too.

Lauren spent the day on the sofa at our home in Chorley, Lancashire. I went to work and my husband Chris popped home at lunchtime to make sure she was alright – much to Lauren’s disgust as, at 13, she liked it when she had the house to herself.

On Thursday, Lauren was not 100 per cent but I reminded her there was an important meeting in school regarding her upcoming ski trip and gently persuaded her to go in. School did ring in the afternoon to ask if she could be given paracetamol as she wasn’t feeling very well but that there was no need to collect her.

Then, at 5am on Friday, I heard Lauren being sick in the bathroom so I went to help her. She found it very funny that I had stepped in her vomit. She didn’t seem unduly ill. But I now know this change of symptoms from flu to sickness was a sign of something more sinister.

Lauren was fast asleep when I left for work, so Chris stayed at home. She laid on the sofa all day watching Modern Family and complaining about the flavour of her Lucazade. I rang at various points and Chris did mention something odd she had said but put it down to sleepiness.

At the time, I had no idea confusion could be a symptom of sepsis, as can fast breathing, lethargy, vomiting and a high temperature. Every year, 250,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with sepsis, which is your body reacting to an infection, and 50,000 die.

When I got home at 4pm on that Friday, I checked Lauren for a rash with meningitis in mind. I made her sit up on the sofa and chat to me so I could check she wasn’t confused. My mind was put at rest that it was nothing more than a winter bug. I made tea and Lauren fell asleep again. I remember her breathing was fast and shallow and she was making little grunts – another sign of sepsis.

When she woke an hour later, she seemed confused, so I called the doctors but there were none available. And there was no answer when I called 111. Lauren was sick again so I drove her to Chorley Hospital, fully expecting to be sent home with at most some antibiotics.

We hadn’t been waiting in A&E long when Lauren became more confused. I told the receptionist and she quickly arranged to get her triaged. When the nurse asked her for her date of birth, Lauren said January instead of July. It was then that sepsis was mentioned for the first time. The survival rates from sepsis are greatly increased through early detection and we are immensely glad the triage nurse spotted the symptoms when she did to give Lauren her best chance.

After that, everything happened quickly. Bizarrely, I felt calm – focused on Lauren. Within four hours we were preparing to go to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, with a fully intubated daughter, whose heart had already stopped once due to the level of infection she was fighting. It was the first time I had the realisation that it could be really serious – but I still believed Lauren would pull through.

The staff at Alder Hey advised us to get a room at the Ronald McDonald House so we could be close by. I felt like a fraud – I remember thinking “but that’s for parents with really sick kids”, even though Lauren was in intensive care.

Chris brought Leah and Lauren’s brother Rafe, 15, on Sunday night so we could all be together. I sat in the waiting room wondering how Lauren could have gone from being fit and healthy at the beginning of the week to fighting for her life at the end of it. But there was still no doubt in my mind that she was going to pull through.

On Monday, a physio came round to show me the exercises Lauren would need to do when she woke up as she’d be stiff. It gave me hope. Chris and I took the kids for Chinese food that night as we felt it was just a matter of time before Lauren was going home.

Then, on Tuesday things took a turn for the worst and Lauren’s condition deteriorated. Sepsis can cause inflammation, and on Wednesday morning we were told scans showed Lauren had swelling on the brain. Nothing could be done. I felt zombified. Numb. As though it wasn’t really happening to me.

We invited aunts and uncles to come and say goodbye. The nurses brought in a sofa to her room and put up fairy lights. After a while, I told everyone to go, as it was our time. The nurses gave us canvases to take Lauren’s fingerprints, handprints and thumb prints to make jewellery and art later. We played Lauren’s favourite music, including Pink. Then, when we were ready, they switched off the machines and Lauren’s body fell still.

Lauren’s funeral was on Christmas Eve, a date I thought we would always be together in the future. Friends and family helped arrange it. Everyone wore blue and because Lauren loved a party, we had balloons, games and sweets. I was dreading it, but it turned out to be really cathartic – a celebration of her life.

Lauren’s death brought with it much guilt for me. Did I miss the signs? Could I have done more? I went back to Alder Hey to see the consultants to ask when the sepsis would have taken hold. They couldn’t tell me. Slowly, I realised even if I had answers, they wouldn’t bring her back. So I packaged up all the guilt and concentrated on things I could control instead.

It became very much all about the kids. Rafe was 11 and Leah was nine at the time. I didn’t want them to grow up thinking their childhood was miserable with their mum grieving all the time. That gave me a focus. In January 2020, we bought a “therapy” puppy, a black labrador called Luna, who brought joy and laughter into our house at a time that otherwise would have been filled with sadness. Then lockdown happened and, selfishly, it meant we didn’t have to see anyone. We didn’t have to celebrate other people’s happy birthdays. We could hunker down.

Losing Lauren has made me realise the importance of family rituals. Every year on the day she died, December 11, we watch her favourite film, Almost Christmas, and have DFC – Dad’s fried chicken. And when we’re on holiday, we play “what would Lauren do” in certain situations to keep her memory alive.

Her bedroom stayed the same for months after she died – her school bag thrown on the floor where she’d left it. Now, I have a desk in there so I can work, and I’ve hung her ballet shoes at the end of her bed. We’ve talked about turning it into a spare room, but it would feel weird to walk in there and it not be Lauren’s room. It’s a coping mechanism.

Chris and I threw ourselves into charity work for Alder Hey and now for Sepsis Research FEAT – the UK’s only sepsis charity dedicated to research. It shifts my brain from missing Lauren, which I do all the time.

Lauren was a cheeky, beautiful and healthy 13-year-old girl. When I picture her, I see her laughing. She was always cracking jokes and had a brilliant sense of humour. She loved dance and drama, and she was really popular. She was also very studious even though she tried to hide it, trying to be cool. We’d spoken about her studying law.

Not having her around anymore is surreal. I’m not delusional but it’s almost too difficult to grasp. Occasionally I do and it’s like all my breath has left my body. When I have those moments, and I don’t feel like I could possibly function, it then passes. I have coping mechanisms too, including writing, and taking herbal supplements for anxiety and stress.

I thought losing a child was something that happened to “other people” – and then we became those “other people”. It was the idea that it would never, could never, happen to you. Followed by the sudden shocking realisation that it was happening and that it was horribly, painfully real.

If a child falls ill, and isn’t getting better, or something doesn’t feel right, I want parents to ask, “Is it sepsis?” If one more family could consider the symptoms of sepsis and act on them, then some good could come out of a terrible tragedy.

Sepsis Research FEAT is the UK’s only sepsis charity dedicated to research. The charity also raises awareness of sepsis among the public and within the medical community. For more information about sepsis, or to make a donation, visit sepsisresearch.org.uk. You can visit Sarah and her fundraising page here: Sarah Menzies is fundraising for Sepsis Research FEAT (justgiving.com)

