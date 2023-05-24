‘I thought I was about dead;’ DMAX shooting victim recalls ‘chaotic’ scene

The man injured in a deadly shooting at the DMAX plant in Moraine is speaking out for the first time about the “chaotic” situation at the plant last week.

Kelly Suber, Jr., an assembly line worker at the facility, and his attorney Michael Wright spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, nearly a week after the shooting. Wright said he’s also representing the family of Jeffery Allen, the worker killed in the shooting.

Moraine Police previously said investigators determined that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

Wright alleged that DMAX management “knew about the conflict” between the shooter, Allen, and the female employee.

“We believe that DMAX management knew about the conflict among these parties and did not address it. It’s also been discussed that DMAX knew the shooter had a gun and they did nothing about it,” Wright said.

Wright said it was his and Suber understanding that the woman had to be escorted to her car the night before the shooting because of some threats that were made.

While it is not clear if a lawsuit will be filed, Wright said he is investigating the security at the plant.

Suber worked with both Allen and the woman involved but did not know the suspect, who also worked at the facility. He recounted the moment and the fear he felt when the shooting happened.

“As I’m doing my work, I hear guys behind me arguing. As soon as I turn around, a guy pulls a gun out his bookbag and shoots the other guy,” he said.

He recalled scrambling to get away and jumping over one of the assembly lines. When he hit the ground, that was when he said he felt the pain in his foot and realized he had been shot.

He said that he and the suspect, who has not been identified by police or charged, made eye contact before the suspect headed to the back. He said he feared for the worst at that moment.

“Honestly, I thought I was about dead,” he said.

After then, Suber was able to make it to the cafeteria where another worker helped him out to the gate.

In terms of security, Suber said prior to the shooting all workers had to do was scan their badges to get in and out of the facility. He claimed there was no kind of bag check. As News Center 7 previously reported, new security measures, such as bag checks, were put into place after the plant resumed production Monday.

“It’s almost too late,” Suber said in reaction to the new checks. “It already happened.”

After the shooting, Suber said he was not sure if he will return to work at the plant once he heals.