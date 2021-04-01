‘I thought he was dead’: Paramedic describes responding to George Floyd scene

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
A paramedic who arrived at the scene of George Floyd’s arrest testified in a Minneapolis court on Thursday that the man already appeared dead once an ambulance showed up.

“In lay terms, I thought he was dead,” Hennepin County paramedic Derek Smith told the jury.

Police officers have a legal duty to care for suspects in their custody, so the exact details of Mr Floyd’s medical treatment are a major consideration in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who faces two murder charges after kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for minutes during an arrest last year.

