‘I thought he was dead’: Survivor of North Port hit-and-run urges driver to come forward

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port man was just trying to help his girlfriend after she ran out of gas on the highway but when he answered her call for help, he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

While it still hurts to move around, Zachary Edmonds said he is grateful to be alive. On New Year’s Eve, a scary collision changed his life.



“I was on the side of the car and filling up the gas can. And that’s when I got hit. And then I just remember from there, just being on the in front of the car, laying on the concrete, and then just kind of trying to get up with my arm. And I’m not really working to get up just because it was broken,” Edmonds recalled.

His girlfriend, Jadziah Earle was on her way to work when she ran out of gas. Edmonds then came to help. He was struck by a driver as he put gas into her car on the highway shoulder.

“I thought he was dead at first. I was so scared. But, um, yeah, I just immediately called for help. And then I went and checked to make sure he didn’t have, like, his like his head wasn’t open,” the victim’s girlfriend Jadziah Earle said.



Zachary felt the force of the impact.



“It was soft tissue damage and then just lacerations up and down this side of my leg just from the road rash. And then, I mean that just the lacerations on my face, the broken arm, and then to,” Edmonds said.



“So I was supposed to start nursing school, Um, like two days after it happened, but I had to push that back to April because I, you know, have to be there for him,” Earle said.



The family is hoping the person responsible comes forward. A GoFundMe page was created to help Edmonds with his medical expenses.

