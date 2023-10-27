They thought their dog died, then it turned up in Ohio. Why it's led to criminal charges

Scott Casterline, a former Corning City dog control officer, was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing a Yorkshire terrier, selling the 9-year-old dog to an Ohio family and falsely reporting to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department the dog had died.

Casterline, 51, of Church Creek Road, Lindley, was charged with official misconduct, false written statements and misappropriation of property arrest, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

“A dog was lost in the City of Corning a couple months ago and a city resident, acting as a public servant, took the dog to the Chemung County SPCA,” Allard said. “The Chemung County SPCA called Casterline, who was at that time the Corning City dog control officer, and he went and picked the dog up and took it to his kennel in Lindley.”

Allard said the people who owned the Yorkshire terrier called Casterline trying to track down their missing dog and he told them the dog was dead.

“The dog owner then called (the sheriff) and we looked into the matter,” Allard said. “We called Casterline, and he told us the dog died, he put it in a pile and scavengers must have taken it.”

Allard said weeks later the Sheriff’s Department received a tip that the dog was in fact not dead and that Casterline had sold the dog to a family in Ohio.

“During the investigation we found a number on Casterline’s phone that he had called from Ohio,” Allard said. “We contracted the person and they said they had purchased a little Yorkshire terrier from Casterline a couple weeks earlier.”

Allard said a picture of the Yorkshire terrier was sent to the Ohio family and they said that it was the dog they purchased from Casterline.

“Two investigators went out and interviewed and deposed the Ohio family,” Allard said. “The investigator then got the dog and brought him back to the rightful owner in Corning.”

Casterline, who resigned as Corning City dog control officer a couple of months ago, was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Lindley Town Court at a later date, said Allard, who thanked the Corning City Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and arrest.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Former dog control officer charged after missing NY dog found in Ohio