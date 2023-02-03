I Thought Dolly Parton's Response To A Keto CBD Gummy Scam Was Fake, But Apparently This Is 100% Real

Associated Press

Widespread power outages in the Texas capital stretched into a third day Friday for thousands of residents following a winter storm that was spiraling into a management crisis as city leaders remained unable to say when all the lights would come back on. Impatience among frazzled, freezing and fed-up families in Austin escalated even as milder weather returned. While New England began shivering and closed schools under an Arctic blast expected to bring the coldest weather in a generation, temperatures finally started to moderate Friday and bring some relief to Austin, where at any given time about 30% of customers in the nation's 11th-largest city have been without electricity since the ice storm swept into Texas late Monday.