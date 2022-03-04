‘I thought it was an earthquake.’ Man slams into NY home while fleeing police, cops say

A 38-year-old man slammed into a New York home after fleeing police, authorities said.

Michael Robles was pulled over for a broken brake light on Thursday, March 3, in Staten Island, when police saw a ”clear glass pipe with residue” in his SUV, the New York City Police Department said.

When officers told Robles to get out of the vehicle, he ignored their request and drove off in his 2007 Jeep Patriot, police said.

He then crashed into a home causing “significant damage,” police said.

Police said in a news release that “there were no reported injuries,” but officials told local outlets WABC and CBS New York that six people suffered minor injuries. McClatchy News has reached out to police for clarification on the injuries.

A neighbor’s Ring camera recorded the crash.

A woman living in the home next door in the duplex heard the crash, CBS New York reported.

“I was (sleeping) and the bed shook. There was a loud bang. The door flew open. I thought it was an earthquake at first, but then I smelled smoke and I heard people screaming,” she said.

Robles was arrested, and police said they found him with a “controlled substance” and a suspended license.

He faces multiple charges:

Reckless endangerment

Fleeing officer in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of aggravated unlicensed operator

Equipment violation

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Motor vehicle license violation: no license

