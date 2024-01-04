If you thought Fort Collins' warm December was odd, you're right. Here's how weird it was.

Colorado weather is known for drastic swings, and 2023 was proof of that — especially in Fort Collins.

From the fourth wettest year in 134 years of city weather record-keeping to a snowless December not seen in two decades, the city saw it all.

Here's a look at some of the weather oddities, according to the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University. The city's official weather station is located on the main CSU campus.

Fort Collins had a very dry and warm December 2023

The city received no measurable snowfall in December, which is the first time that happened since 2002. Before 2002, it happened only three other times, the last of which was in 1935.

The city received 0.14 inches of precipitation, which fell as rain. It was the driest December since 2018.

The average temperature was 37.3 degrees, which was the warmest for December since 1980.

December reached above 60 degrees five times, including the high of 65 degrees on Dec. 6 and the last balmy day of 62 degrees on Dec. 21.

It never got colder than 15 degrees. That happened on Christmas night and was the highest minimum temperature for the month since the beginning of city weather record-keeping in 1889. Compare that to December 2022, when we dropped to minus 17 degrees, the coldest temperature recorded of any month since the 1990s.

Despite a dry December, 2023 was a wet one for Fort Collins

2023 was the fourth-wettest year on record, ending with 24.36 inches of precipitation, which was 153% of our 1991-2020 normal of 15.88 inches.

The last wetter year was in 1997, the year of the Spring Creek Flood, when we received 25.23 inches.

The city's record for precipitation in a calendar year is 28.28 inches in 1961.

Precipitation forecast for January through March, 2024.

A look at the Colorado forecast for January through March

NOAA is predicting a greater than 55% chance of a strong El Niño January through March.

Strong El Niño winters have produced some big snow totals for Fort Collins.

But as of Jan. 3, Fort Collins has received 15.1 inches of snow this season with 9.3 inches coming Nov. 24-25 and 5.8 inches Oct. 28-29.

The statewide snowpack also is off to a slow start. As of Jan. 3, the statewide average is 67% of normal, with the South Platte Basin, which includes Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver, at 70% of normal.

Here is the National Weather Service's precipitation and temperature forecast for Colorado for January through March (issued Dec. 21, 2023):

33% to 40% chance of above-average precipitation for those months for all of Colorado.

Equal chance of average temperatures for those months for all of Colorado.

Temperature forecast for January through March, 2024.

