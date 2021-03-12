‘I thought I was gonna die in prison.’ How COVID is opening NC prison gates.

1 / 6

‘I thought I was gonna die in prison.’ How COVID is opening NC prison gates.

Virginia Bridges
·11 min read

After spending nearly 30 years in prison, Sandy Dowell stepped through a time machine of sorts as she walked through the chain link gate at Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women in Black Mountain to her wife’s gray Honda Accord.

Dowell was 22 years old when she went to jail and then prison in 1992 after she and another man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Shannon Gail Newman in Stokes County.

On Monday, Dowell’s wife, Amanda Marringer, was waiting in the prison parking lot, with a UNC-Chapel Hill T-shirt, baseball cap and sweatpants for Dowell to wear out the door.

The outside world had changed much since Dowell last experienced it, she said, from opening car windows with buttons to buying gas with a plastic card.

“It just blows my mind,” she said. “I am in culture shock.”

In recent weeks, Dowell, 52, has gone from believing she might die in prison to freedom.

She was a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by three prisoners and social justice groups challenging state prison conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under a settlement announced last month, 3,500 prisoners will be granted early release over the next six months. While Dowell fits into the category of those who qualify, her attorney Elizabeth Simpson said, the actual names of those released through the lawsuit will only be shared with re-entry programs.

“Advocacy works,” Simpson, an attorney for Emancipate NC, wrote in a text. “It is my fervent wish that everyone in prison would have someone who cares about them and is working hard to get decision makers to see their humanity.”

The lawsuit defines early reentry as the release of someone after Feb. 15 at least two weeks before their projected release date, a reinstatement of supervised release, or an early release to parole.

NC Republican Party objections

The settlement came 10 months after Dowell and the two other inmates, along with the NAACP, ACLU of NC, Disability Rights NC, Emancipate NC, Forward Justice, and the National Juvenile Justice Network, filed the lawsuit in the Wake County Superior Court on April 20, 2020.

The lawsuit contends that Gov. Roy Cooper, Secretary of Public Safety Erik Hooks and others weren’t doing enough to protect North Carolina’s roughly 30,000 people in state prisons from the coronavirus.

Since February 2020, the state’s prison population fell by nearly 17% to 28,670, the lowest population since the state adjusted sentencing laws in 1995. More than 9,800 people in prison have tested positive and 50 have died. Currently there are 141 active COVID-19 cases and one person is hospitalized, according to prison data.

The settlement was criticized by the North Carolina Republican Party and some lawmakers at two hearings of the Joint Appropriations Committee on Justice and Public Safety, and at a state sentencing commission meeting.

Opponents have asked whether the state gave in too easily to liberal demands, why officials are cutting violent offenders sentences short and if it will affect public safety.

“Governor Cooper’s incompetent management of the COVID-19 crisis risks turning a public health crisis into a public safety crisis,” said NC GOP spokespersonTim Wigginton in a press release.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs touted the settlement in an online forum as proof that the system needs to change. They called for a focus on mass incarceration and the over-representation of people of color in prison.

“This settlement is an implicit acknowledgment that people are being held on inhumanly long prison terms for reasons unrelated to public safety,” said Anthony T. Spearman, president of the NC NAACP.

“It should serve as a wake-up call that both the pandemic and mass incarceration have a disproportionate impact on Black, brown and poor people, making this a racial injustice issue,” he said.

Crowded prison conditions

Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee told lawmakers that crowded prisons have been a concern since the start of the pandemic.

Two of three paths to early release under the settlements allow offenders convicted of violent crimes to be released early, he said.

“All three of those categories, we do an extensive individualized review to assess risk and also readiness to safely return to North Carolina communities,” Ishee said.

Most of those who will be released early were already scheduled to be released in 2021, officials said.

Some lawmakers expressed concern about violent offenders getting out early. Ishee said it is a common occurrence.

About 70% of the prison population has a history of violence, Ishee said, and nearly 20,000 people are released from prison each year, many after earning discretionary credits.

The average prison sentence is just over two years.

3 paths to community re-entry

Prisoners can gain early release through

Discretionary sentence credits that move some individuals to their mandatory minimum sentence sooner.

When someone is convicted of a crime that requires prison time, a minimum and maximum sentence is typically imposed.

About 81% of prisoners released last year earned credits for taking classes, participating in programs or having a full-time job, Ishee said.

Many of the opportunities to earn discretionary credits have been halted during the pandemic, he said, so officials are accelerating and expanding options to earn credits for good behavior and related items.

Special reviews by the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

The commission, an independent quasi-judicial agency that releases offenders when they are deemed eligible, can reinstate individuals who have been returned to prison on technical violations to post-release supervision and grant early release through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

Extended Limits of Confinement, which let some individuals serve out their sentences at home or in transitional housing under the supervision of community corrections officers. To qualify, offenders must not be serving a sentence for a crime against a person. Prison officials said a narrow group of people qualify for this program.

Discretionary credits

Shannon Nyamodi was sentenced to eight to 11 years after pleading guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Franklin County.

Nyamodi, 27, told The News & Observer on Wednesday that he was innocent of the charges but pleaded guilty for reasons he declined to elaborate on.

“I can’t really get into that,” he said.

Nyamodi said he was scheduled to be released from prison in May but officials gave him credits for working in the kitchen and washing pots and pans.

“Hundreds of pots and pans,” he said.

In prison, Nyamodi said he felt defenseless against the coronavirus.

“We are clustered together,” he said. “There is no way to social distance. ... It was crazy.”

Nyamodi said he slept in a dormitory situation and that someone who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 was left in the pod while he was sick for three days.

When Nyamodi was released on Feb. 23, he didn’t believe it was happening until they handed him his clothes to wear out of a prison in Lumberton.

When he walked out, his mother grabbed him and started crying, he said.

“She was holding me extremely tight,” he said. “It was just an indescribable feeling.”

Nyamodi, who is now on post-release supervision for 12 months, is living with his mother. He is considering three job offers and wants to return to school, he said.

“I got personal plans of my own,” he said.

Other settlement promises

In addition to releasing about 1,800 people early each month, the state also agreed under the settlement to provide incentives for people in prison to get vaccinated, implement an anonymous complaint system for prisoners to report COVID-19 related concerns, and reach out to incarcerated people’s emergency contacts when someone is seriously ill.

Ishee said officials have been using the three early re-entry mechanisms since early in the pandemic, as they cut the prison population by about 6,500.

“What are the guard rails for the public that you are not going to release people who aren’t ready to go out?” due to the pressure of the lawsuit, state Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican, asked Ishee at a hearing Tuesday morning.

Individual assessments, Ishee responded, and staff with years of experience of predicting risk.

If officials can’t identify enough people, he said, they could consider people with 2022 release dates.

While Community Corrections staff, who supervise people on parole, probation and post release supervision, can handle the increase, Chief Deputy Secretary for Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice Tim Moose said, reentry, housing, and support services are strained in normal times. They are working with agencies to expand resources, he said.

Re-entry programs

Kerwin Pitman, executive director of Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services and director of development at Emancipate NC, said the lawsuit settlement will force local governments to take their reentry programs more seriously, to ensure those being released “have a peaceful and smooth transition into society.”

People leaving prison often lack support and face challenges finding housing and employment that can increase their chances of returning to prison, Pittman said.

He said he and others are working to get ready for people who get released, but said they haven’t received any information about those who have been or will be released.

Married in prison

Dowell met Marriner at the N.C. Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh. Marriner was convicted in 2000 of second-degree murder in Orange County. In 2015 she was released and moved in with her mother, but soon sought a different situation.

She had a job but had difficulty finding housing because of her conviction. She eventually moved in with Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, his wife, Leah, and their three children in the Rutba House. The Wilson-Hartgroves founded the Rutba House, a community living situation for range of people who need housing.

Dowell and Marriner were married at Neuse Correctional Institution in 2019. Prison officials initially blocked the same-sex marriage but allowed it after Marriner’s attorney sent a letter and threatened a lawsuit.

The killing of Shannon Newman

In 1991, Dowell said, she and others celebrated Thanksgiving at a party with alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in a mobile home where she and her girlfriend, Newman, lived. They were renting a room from Glen Allen Irvin, who was dating Dowell’s cousin, she said.

Her cousin and Newman got into an argument that escalated and Newman’s throat was cut, Dowell said.

Dowell said Irvin cut Newman’s throat, and Irvin said it was Dowell.

Officials believed Irvin, she said. Irvin faced similar charges, including second-degree murder, but got a shorter sentence and was released in 2004.

Newman’s body was found in a well in Stokes County, the News & Record reported. She had been stabbed in the throat and the stomach.

Dowell was sentenced under a system that the state no longer uses, but which allowed her to be considered for parole starting in 2005. Initially she had hearings every year but that slowed to every three years due to a change in the law.

Her last parole hearing was Dec. 20 and included testimony and letters from Marriner and people at Durham Presbyterian Church who said they would support Dowell when she got out. Dowell, who will live in the Rutba House with Marriner, will remain on parole for five years. She learned Feb. 22 she would be let out two weeks later.

“I just cried,” she said. .

Dowell said she regrets the choices she made in her early 20s as she struggled to find acceptance as a gay woman.

“I was a young,” she said. “I was trying to fit with all the wrong people.”

The News & Observer was unable to reach members of Newman’s family.

Leah Wilson-Hartgrove believes people are capable of change.

“None of us are defined by the the worst things we have ever done,” she said.

Dowell: ‘You made it perfect’

It was on Interstate 40, Dowell said, that the reality of her freedom sank in.

“I started tearing up and crying because I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s real,’” said Dowell, who said she had a mild case of the coronavirus in prison.

Dowell’s first stop was her parents’ graves for the first time. The died while she was in prison.

“I got to spend a little time with my Mom and Dad,” she said.

For the rest of the day, Marriner tried to line up activities that brought her wife joy.

Dowell face timed with her mother-in-law and the attorneys who helped set her free. She had a salad with blue cheese dressing at Cracker Barrel, and she got her hair cut. She bought fresh fruit at the grocery story and tried on clothes at thrift stores.

“I wanted to make it perfect for her,” Marriner said. “I tried to think of everything I did and enjoyed.”

“You made it perfect,” Dowell said.

As Marriner drove up to the Rutba House in Durham, a crowd of about 20 dressed in costumes, playing musical instruments and holding signs greeted her and Dowell. Someone switched the song on the stereo to Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration.”

Dowell, tears flowing behind her sunglasses, finally got to meet the people she had known through letters, phone calls and pictures.

The moment means the world, to her, she said. After years of people telling her she can’t, there are people that believe in her, she said.

“They actually think that much of me to do all this,” she said. “It is just amazing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sentenced to death after being convicted by a lie, NC brothers still wait for justice

    The “horror show” that Henry McCollum and Leon Brown have endured reveals how difficult it can be to hold police accountable in cases of miscarried justice.

  • Merrick Garland is the U.S. attorney general; here's why the role can get controversial

    Merrick Garland has been confirmed as attorney general. Here's what his role will be as a high-ranking member of Biden's cabinet.

  • Israel's Netanyahu cancels UAE trip in pre-election setback

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing a diplomatic disagreement with Jordan, in an embarrassing setback for his re-election campaign just days before the vote. Netanyahu had hoped to use the audience with the UAE’s crown prince — their first public meeting since the countries established ties last September — to boost his campaign ahead of the March 23 election. Instead, he is having to explain to the public why his trip had been called off and doing damage control to protect Israel's fragile relationship with the Jordanians.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • ‘He has never served a day in his life’: US space command official hits back at Tucker Carlson

    ‘The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces,’ Sergeant Scott Stalker says

  • Former Marine charged in Capitol riot once worked on Bush and Obama presidential helicopters

    John Andries, who is charged with entering the Capitol through a broken window, was once a crew chief on the Marine One squadron

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Michelle Obama shut down Sasha, Malia from late-night baking addiction during pandemic

    This week, while promoting her new Netflix cooking show, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed to PEOPLE that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, became addicted to making baked goods at night during the quarantine. According to Obama, having Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, cooking late treats eventually became problematic for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, who are both notoriously health-conscious.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan MarkleThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • A Whole New Dimension to Andrew Cuomo’s Disgrace

    Andrew Cuomo’s fall from media sainthood has entered its sexual-harassment phase. The last couple of weeks, there’s been a new accuser or allegation every several days. Let’s review the six accusers: One: Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of “pervasive harassment” of women, in both touching — including kissing her on the lips without warning — and sexual comments. Two: Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health-policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, said Cuomo “asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Three: Anna Ruch had never met Cuomo when she encountered him at a wedding reception, and the governor “put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back. . . . When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks, and asked if he could kiss her.” Four: Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo regularly asked her and other female staffers about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. She described an event where he “hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist.” Five: Karen Hinton, who was Cuomo’s press aide when he was secretary of housing and urban development in 2000, said he “summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event. . . . She says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.” Six: An unidentified member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff told her supervisors that she had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter, and that Cuomo groped her, according to the Albany Times Union. Needless to say, if the rules Democrats applied to Brett Kavanaugh were still operative — a mere accusation, if even vaguely plausible, and sometimes not even that, is enough to sink someone — Cuomo would be gone yesterday. His accusers, without any apparent coordination, several of them his own former aides rather than political enemies, are describing a consistent pattern of behavior that doesn’t require any wild leaps of faith to believe. What’s more, in the case of Anna Ruch, we have an actual photo of the behavior — and Ruch’s facial expression makes clear that she is not welcoming Cuomo’s hands on each side of her face. Andrew Cuomo is an impulsive, temperamental, sometimes-raging, often-bullying egomaniac prone to spectacular failures of self-awareness, and it’s notable that no one who knows the governor is exclaiming, “Talking to female underlings about their sex lives and pressuring them for a relationship? That just doesn’t sound like the Andrew Cuomo I know!” Some of Cuomo’s denials have been carefully couched, or he’s claimed that his attempts at friendly banter or, incredibly enough, mentorship have been misunderstood. By his own standards, too, he should also be gone yesterday — he was eager to get in front of the “me too” parade when it was politically convenient, and he even changed New York’s law to make the standard for harassment lower in a way that might come back to bite him now. That said, everyone accused of a crime or inappropriate behavior is entitled to some due process, and the allegations against the governor should indeed be investigated by an independent third party. (A genuinely independent third-party investigator, not one appointed by the governor’s office, as he initially suggested.) State attorney general Letitia James has now appointed to conduct that investigation two well-regarded lawyers — a former federal prosecutor who, as acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, oversaw some of the Justice Department’s previous investigation of the Cuomo administration, in which some top officials were convicted on corruption charges (although the governor himself was not charged); and an employment-law expert with extensive experience representing plaintiffs in sexual-harassment cases. In addition, the sixth complainant’s groping allegation has now been referred to the Albany Police Department for a potential criminal investigation, though it is unclear whether the unidentified former staffer will seek to press charges. No one has to await the end of an investigation, though, to conclude that Cuomo catastrophically mishandled the COVID crisis, tried to cover up his failure, lied about when and why he covered it up, and on top of all that, probably can’t be trusted alone in a room with younger female government workers. That he may well remain governor of New York and is likely better than some of the alternatives — including his bumbling left-wing nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is calling on him to resign — is a stinging indictment of the state he has so ill-served.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • Only 11 percent of Republicans view the pandemic as the country's most pressing issue, poll finds

    On the date marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever before are optimistic about the light at the end of the coronavirus-induced tunnel. In a CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday, 77 percent of American adults said they believe the "worst" of the pandemic is in the past, while 19 percent said the worst is yet to come. The poll showed only 11 percent of Republicans believe the coronavirus pandemic is the most important issue facing the country today, with 32 percent and 29 percent of the GOP saying the top issues were U.S. political divisions and the economy, respectively. Half of Democratic respondents felt the pandemic was the country's top issue. The poll, which was released just hours before President Biden is set to address the nation to commemorate the one-year pandemic anniversary, showed that 67 percent of adults have some or a lot of confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country out of the pandemic, while 30 percent indicated they had no real confidence in Biden to do so. Also in the poll, 59 percent of non-vaccinated respondents said they would try to get a shot, while 36 percent said they would forgo a vaccine. The latter number is up 6 percent from January, when 30 percent said they would not try and get a vaccine, but down from October when 45 percent indicated they would not seek out a shot should one become available. SSRS conducted the CNN poll via telephone from March 3-8 among a sample of 1,009 respondents. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ± 3.6 points. Read the full findings here. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan MarkleThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • Pentagon Takes Unprecedented Shot at Tucker Carlson for Dissing Military Diversity

    Chip SomodevillaThe Department of Defense published a post on Thursday rebuking Fox News host Tucker Carlson for mocking women in the U.S. military, noting that Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby “smites” the “talk show host” for dissing the military’s diversity.“What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military,” Kirby, a former CNN contributor, said in a news briefing on Thursday. “Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove — that’s on them. We know we’re the greatest military in the world today and even for all the things we need to improve, we know exactly why that’s so.”Kirby’s remarks, and the Pentagon’s unprecedented full-fledged assault on the Fox News star, come on the heels of top military brass’ blistering criticism of the top-rated primetime cable news host.Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carlson, however, took to his Twitter account to announce he would respond to the military on his Thursday night show.“This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: ‘Press secretary smites Fox Host.’ Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable,” the Fox star tweeted on Thursday afternoon.The U.S. Army’s official Twitter account defended its female soldiers on Thursday in what appeared to be a response to Carlson ridiculing pregnant service members, whom he labeled a “mockery of the U.S. military.”“I am an American Soldier. I am a Warrior and a member of a team,” the Army tweeted on Thursday morning, alongside a picture of a woman service member saluting.During his Tuesday night primetime broadcast, Carlson scoffed at President Joe Biden’s International Women's Day acknowledgment that the military has created uniforms that fit women properly along with flight suits for pregnant women.“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” the Fox star seethed. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”He continued: “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”Carlson’s remarks immediately sparked intense backlash from senior members of the military, who said that the conservative cable news host “couldn’t be more wrong” in his assessment.Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9— U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021 “Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on,” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston tweeted on Wednesday night. “@TuckerCarlson's words are divisive, don't reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV added on Thursday morning: “Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun.”And even the Canadian military appeared to get in on the action, tweeting Wednesday in response to Carlson: “*tightens ponytail*.”Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a Purple Heart recipient who lost limbs in the Iraq War, trolled the Fox News host over his Dancing With the Stars appearance. (Last year, Carlson engaged in a multi-day tirade against the veteran, calling her a “coward” at one point.)“F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” she posted on Twitter. “Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”Notably, Fox News is an extremely popular channel among the rank-and-file of the armed services, as the conservative-leaning network has long catered to military personnel, and bases and dining facilities tend to air the network live all day. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.