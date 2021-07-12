You thought Monday was rainy in South Florida? Well, don’t plan on sunbathing Tuesday

Monday’s rains turned your street into the Nile and the tropical storm wind gusts put stomach-flipping drama and delays into your friend’s flight landing at local airports. Once the flight landed, lightning kept the baggage handlers inside to continue arguing Suns-Bucks or Argentina-Brazil.

Get ready for more Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The hazardous weather outlook says “Peak chances of showers and thunderstorms will be on Tuesday and Wednesday as a tropical wave passes by on Tuesday.”

Also, “the greatest flooding potential will be from Tuesday into Wednesday when there is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall.”

Drivers should avoid plowing through flooded streets if possible.

Heavy flooding near Miami Beach-Surfside border on 86th and Harding. pic.twitter.com/3md1qpbeDI — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) July 12, 2021

Rain is projected with gusts as high as 24 mph. On the upside, that’s half the 49 mph gust reported at Miami International Airport at 1:03 p.m. On the downside, that still means on the coasts from Key Biscayne to Miami Beach to Fort Lauderdale to Palm Beach, a high rip current risk stays in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Swim near a lifeguard,” the NWS reminds swimmers. “If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

Carnival Cruise Line requires unvaccinated travelers buy insurance for Florida cruises

Florida Cabinet officers Moody, Patronis cite financial gains. Fried hasn’t filed yet.