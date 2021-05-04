‘I thought it was over:’ Pink says her COVID case was so severe she rewrote her will

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

Pop star Pink revealed details Monday about her 2020 bout with COVID-19, saying she thought she was going to die.

Pink previously said last year battling COVID-19 with her 3-year-old son, Jameson, “was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience” she went through as a mother.

She and Jameson had the virus, but her husband, Carey Hart, and 9-year-old daughter, Willow, did not catch it.

Speaking with iHeartRadio’s Mark Wright Monday, Pink said her case was so bad that she rewrote her will.

“At the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’ ”

“It was really, really scary and really bad,” she added.

Her bout with the coronavirus led Pink to write her new song, “All I Know So Far.” The song is about communicating what she wants her children to know in case she dies.

“As a parent, you think about, you know, what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them?” she said. “And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything? And so that was kind of this song.”

Pink’s son had the worst of it while they both had the virus, People reported. Her son’s symptoms included a fever for three weeks, diarrhea, constipation and throwing up, and he was pale and lethargic, she said in an Instagram Live video last year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Pink had trouble breathing while she had COVID-19 and needed a device to help her breathe properly, she said on “The Ellen Show,” according to E Online.

After battling COVID-19, she donated $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and $500,000 City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Parents Say Remote Learning Gives Them And Their Kids Relief From Racism

    There are a lot of news reports going around that Black kids are not enrolling in in-person learning at the same rate as white children, but there is one benefit to Black kids learning from home: They don’t have to deal with racist teachers or schools.

  • Davis scores 25 as short-handed Lakers defeat Nuggets 93-89

    Anthony Davis came up with a huge game when the Los Angeles Lakers needed it the most. Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night. The Lakers — who had lost six of their last seven going into the game — won without two key pieces.

  • AMERICAN MANGANESE ANNOUNCES NEW IMPROVEMENTS IN ITS EFFORT TO BE AN ASSET TO CANADA'S PURSUIT OF BECOMING A GLOBAL PLAYER IN ELECTRIC BATTERY RECYCLING

    American Manganese Inc., with its advanced and patented lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo™), presented at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021. Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, took part in a panel discussion, ‘The Future of Electric Vehicles' and then gave a company presentation. American Manganese Inc., with its advanced and patented lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo™), presented at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021. Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, took part in a panel discussion, ‘The Future of Electric Vehicles' and then gave a company presentation. American Manganese, Inc., a critical metals company focused on recycling lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process, which continues to bring new optimizations to its recycling flowsheet. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps. The company, with its RecycLiCo pilot plant project, has been testing the recycling of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) cathode waste and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) cathode waste in its efforts to help Canada in the country's pursuit of becoming a global player in electric battery and vehicle manufacturing and recycling. NCA and NMC cathode chemistries are produced by some of the largest battery manufacturers and are commonly used in modern electric vehicle batteries. To commercialize the RecycLiCo™ process, American Manganese has awarded its independent R&D contractor, Kemetco Research, a $2.7 million contract to develop a 500 kg per day cathode waste recycling demonstration plan, with the stated purpose of providing a tool for licensing or joint developing the RecycLiCo™ process with potential industry partners. The proposed services in the contract will include upgrading the existing RecycLiCo™ pilot plant into an operating demonstration plant to support third-party evaluation, detailed economic analysis, and provide a tool for commercialization. Following the demonstration plant project, Kemetco will design a commercial lithium-ion battery cathode waste recycling plant with a planned processing capacity of 5 tonnes of lithium-ion battery cathode waste per day. The Vancouver, B.C.-based company is betting on its know-how to become a valuable asset for Canada's growing battery supply chain. The Government of Canada has recently developed a list of 31 critical minerals for the sustainable economic success of the country, which includes battery minerals like lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel and aluminum. Battery technology is becoming essential for the global economy and Canada has the goal of becoming a global leader in mining, battery manufacturing, electric vehicle manufacturing and battery recycling. Learn more at www.americanmanganeseinc.com. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESELECTRIC VEHICLE GRAPHITE PRODUCER GRATOMIC CONTINUES TO TAKE MAJOR STEPS TOWARDS FULL OPERATIONAL CAPACITY AT NAMIBIA PROJECT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Australia's most populous state reports first COVID-19 case in more than a month

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia's most populous state reported on Wednesday its first locally acquired coronavirus infection in more than a month, with health authorities working to track down the source and the variant involved. Although Australia has largely eradicated COVID-19, a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive on Tuesday, the state's health ministry said in a statement. The unidentified man visited several spot in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, the state capital and Australia's biggest city, the ministry said.

  • Bolsonaro ignored repeated warnings about Covid, ex-health minister says

    Luiz Henrique Mandetta tells senate inquiry president was aware his anti-scientific response risked ‘death on an enormous scale’ Luiz Henrique Mandetta offers President Jair Bolsonaro some anti-bacterial hand gel in Brasília on 18 March 2020. Photograph: Andre Borges/AP Jair Bolsonaro ignored repeated warnings that his anti-scientific response to Covid-19 was leading Brazil down an “extremely perilous path” and putting tens of thousands of lives at risk, the country’s former health minister has claimed. Giving oral evidence to a senate inquiry into Brazil’s coronavirus calamity on Tuesday, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who led the health ministry at the start of the pandemic, said he believed the Brazilian president’s conduct had helped generate an unnecessarily large tragedy. Asked by one senator if Bolsonaro – whose sabotage of social distancing has been globally condemned – had understood that failing to heed international scientific consensus on Covid containment measures could cause “death on an enormous scale”, Mandetta replied: “Yes, sir.” “I warned him systematically, with projections even,” added the 56-year-old doctor-turned-politician who is the inquiry’s first witness. Not long before he was sacked in April last year, Mandetta claimed he had warned Bolsonaro 180,000 Brazilians could die by the end of the year unless restrictions were introduced by the federal government. They were not, and by the end of the year 191,000 Brazilians had died. “We were off by 11,000,” Mandetta told the inquiry, which Bolsonaro’s political foes hope will extinguish his chances of re-election next year and secure justice for the families of the dead. Brazil’s Covid emergency has gone from bad to worse in 2021, with the official death toll more than doubling to 408,000, the second highest number after the US. Before Mandetta’s testimony on Tuesday, the inquiry’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros, said Brazil needed answers over who was to blame for the “Dantesque situation” facing South America’s biggest country. The parliamentary inquiry was set up last week amid growing public anger at Bolsonaro’s handling of one of the world’s worst Covid outbreaks, his refusal to impose lockdowns and his government’s failure to acquire sufficient vaccines. At its inaugural sitting last week, Calheiros drew an indirect but unmistakable parallel between Bolsonaro and the “butcher of the Balkans”, Slobodan Milosevic, who ended up on trial in the Hague. “There are culprits … and they will be held responsible,” Calheiros vowed. “The country has the right to know who contributed to all these thousands of deaths and those people must be punished immediately and emblematically.” Mandetta, who was fired after publicly challenging his boss over the pandemic, defended his own response to what he called Covid’s “global attack”. “We didn’t take a single step that wasn’t based on science,” Mandetta insisted, claiming he had fought to secure medical supplies and convince Brazilians – including the president – of the need for physical distancing. Bolsonaro, however, ignored such advice, instead lending his ear to aides and allies who were playing down coronavirus, promoting ineffective remedies such as chloroquine and pushing the idea that Brazil could achieve herd immunity without shutting down its economy. One such ally, the rightwing congressman Osmar Terra, claimed last April that Brazil’s epidemic was almost over. An ambulance delivers a couple to an emergency service unit to be treated for the symptoms of Covid-19 in São Paulo, Brazil, this week. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters Mandetta said: “I did everything I could have done in terms of trying to convince him not to go down this extremely perilous path [of rejecting scientific advice]. But he probably had other people telling him that what the health minister was saying was wrong.” The former minister produced a three-page letter he claimed he had delivered to Bolsonaro in March 2020, which concluded: “We expressly recommend that the presidency reconsiders the stance it has adopted, in accord with health ministry guidelines, since taking steps in the opposite direction could cause the health system to collapse and extremely serious consequences for the health of the population.” Mandetta said he suspected Bolsonaro had been convinced that herd immunity could be achieved by allowing Covid to spread unchecked through the population “and only those who have to die [such as the elderly], will die”. Humberto Costa, a leftwing politician who is one of 11 senators on the inquiry, said: “If this is true, it represents an absolutely criminal act.” Bolsonaro still has the backing of about a third of Brazilians but appears rattled by the senate investigation, with hardcore supporters staging protests in several major cities last Saturday. The inquiry even led one of the president’s sons, Flávio Bolsonaro, to embrace the concept of social distancing as he tried to argue that its hearings should be postponed because it was too dangerous for senators to meet to debate the federal government’s Covid response. Four days later Flávio Bolsonaro hailed thousands of Bolsonaro supporters for congregating on Copacabana beach in the yellow and green colours of his father’s far-right movement.

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Don Jon follow-up is the AppleTV Plus show Mr. Corman

    It’s been nearly a decade since the world fell in love with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut Don Jon. Since the film’s release in 2013, fans have lived by the titular character’s credo (“my body, my pad, my ride, my family, my church, my boys, my girls, my porn”) as they waited for hitRECordJoe’s next project. Don Jon’s fans have been patient as the actor/writer/director announced project after project to no avail.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Gives Luke Bryan a Beer After He Says COVID Bout Was His 'Longest Stint' Without One

    "Just let me savor," Luke Bryan said before taking a sip of the beer

  • Tony Khan: Urban Meyer believes Tim Tebow can help the Jaguars

    The Jaguars sound enthused about the possibility of signing Tim Tebow. Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and a member of the Jaguars’ front office with the title of Chief Football Strategy Officer, says head coach Urban Meyer thinks Tebow can help the Jaguars. “Tim has definitely come in and worked out,” [more]

  • Pretty in Pink ’s Andrew McCarthy Reveals a Hilarious Secret About the Movie’s Final Scene

    "I continue to be shocked that here we are talking about it, all these years later," says Andrew McCarthy of his hit 80s film Pretty in Pink

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage

    The philanthropists shared their decision to end their marriage on Twitter.

  • You Can Retire a Millionaire — 3 Steps, Promise.

    How many millionaires in the U.S.? The number of U.S. households with a net worth of $1 million or more reached a record 10.8 million in 2016, according to Spectrem Group’s Market Insights Report. Guess what? You can be one of them too. Three steps. Here's how: Be wary of the "next big thing" and don't fail to plan. Determine how much money you need in order to retire. Sorry, but if you're 30, $300,000 isn't enough. Get Facet Wealth on your side. Myths About Becoming a Millionaire Remember that show, MythBusters? Kinda quirky, kinda wild? It offered a great glimpse into pervasive myths and set out to prove them (or disprove them) once and for all. Well, you'll hear lots of myths about becoming a millionaire! Check out a few: The wealthy inherited their money. The wealthy take big risks to make their money. It takes money to make money. The wealthy have better education/career opportunities than “regular” people. These are so, so far from the truth. Instead, the wealthy: Typically make their money on their own. Make smart money decisions, especially over time. Often start with not a lot of money. May not have any better education/career opportunities than “regular” people. A great book, The Millionaire Next Door, proves these facts and might just blow you out of the water. Tips for Retiring a Millionaire Check out the mighty tips below to chart your own millionaire path. Tip 1: The next big thing might not be just that. You can risk losing a lot of money in the stock market. Some stocks sound really good but they're often too good to be true. Any investment with the potential to earn a lot of money in a short time offers risk and those who earn a ton of money with the snap of your fingers represents the exception, not the rule. The best investments grow consistently over time. Often, it's the best way to get closer to building long-term wealth. Tip 2: Don’t fail to plan. Nobody plans to fail but many fail to plan. If you want to become the newest member of the millionaire's club, you need to plan your finances around that. If you don't save, you'll never reach your goal. If you're going the slow and steady route, consider investing in S&P 500 index funds. The S&P 500 has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Index funds closely track the S&P and you invest in 500 of the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S across a wide variety of industries. Investing in equities involves more risk, but you're more likely to tap into greater returns. Check your asset allocation. Pick the right mix of securities to solidify your investing strategy. Above all else, remember that compounding takes time. The sooner you get started, the more you'll have later on. Tip 3: Boost your tax-advantaged accounts. Don't forget about your retirement portfolio with multiple tax-advantaged accounts, like a 401(k) or a Traditional IRA and tax-free accounts (like a Roth IRA). Your investing approach may change, depending on your age and income level. Younger investors may adopt a higher-risk strategy that gets more conservative as you age. However, if you're on the younger side when you plan to retire, you might want to pursue a more aggressive strategy for longer. Check out these Benzinga articles to learn more about mutual funds, target date retirement funds and other investments for retirement purposes. Get Facet Wealth on Your Side If you want to start planning for retirement but aren’t sure where to begin, reach out to Facet Wealth for financial advice. Facet Wealth's financial advisors can offer specialized advice on how to plan and prepare for retirement. Make sure you know your retirement goals before meeting with an advisor so that he or she can work with you to analyze your financial situation and help you come up with a manageable plan to achieve your goals. Retire a Millionaire and Join the Ranks of Millions Finally, don't forget to consider your lifestyle in retirement. The more lavish your retirement lifestyle, the more you need to save. Your goal depends on the type of lifestyle you imagine when you retire. Keep track of your expenses using a spreadsheet to help you identify and eliminate unnecessary expenditures. You can put that extra money toward your retirement savings. Finally, readjust and monitor your funds using retirement tracking apps for your investments and savings so you know whether you're meeting your specific retirement goals. Tracking apps can help you get back on schedule, and so can Facet Wealth. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAre You Facing Big Risks in Your Small Business? Check This Out.How to Become a Real Estate Investor with Roofstock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How India descended into Covid-19 chaos

    Experts tell the BBC that delays in decision-making worsened the crisis of India's second wave.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • When Bill and Melinda Gates divorce, who gets the 66,000-square-foot mansion?

    Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce could put several luxury homes in play, including a cavernous estate complete with a trampoline room.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to publish children's book based on Prince Harry's relationship with their son Archie

    She has been an actress, blogger, human rights activist, narrator, producer and investor. But now, the Duchess of Sussex has added another string to her bow, that of children’s author. Meghan, 39, has written a book about the “special bond” between father and son, inspired by the relationship between her husband, the Duke of Sussex, and their son, Archie, who turns two on Thursday. The story, called The Bench, evolved from a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on his first Father’s Day and is her first foray into children’s literature. Illustrated by a California-based artist Christian Robinson, the 40-page book, aimed at children aged three to seven, will be published on June 8. The Duchess said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

  • Marcus Peters: Rams getting rid of me, trading for Jalen Ramsey was disrespectful

    The Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens in the middle of the 2019 season, and Peters still has a problem with how that all went down. On the same day the Rams traded Peters, they traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Peters says he considers it a slap in the face that the [more]

  • At least 23 dead after overpass collapse in Mexico City

    The collapse occurred Monday night and sent a subway car full of passengers plunging toward a busy street below. The city’s Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident.

  • Kate Middleton Apparently Has a "Ruthless Survival Streak" When Dealing With Royal Family and Courtiers

    Insiders say Kate is now emulating Queen Elizabeth — and even speaks just like her. 👑

  • Joe Jonas Shared a Stunning Photo of Sophie Turner on Instagram

    Just so gorgeous!

  • Columbus Police Can't Use Force on Peaceful Protesters, Judge Rules

    Cops in Columbus, Ohio, have been ordered to use less threatening restraint against protesters who pose no threats to them.