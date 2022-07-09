He thought he was paying for sex in a Bellingham hotel, but awoke to find it cost him more

A man, who thought he had arranged to pay for sex in a Bellingham hotel, reportedly woke up to find his wallet and truck missing.

The Bellingham Police Department booked April Alley Ritter, 27, on suspicion of second- and third-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and two bench warrants for possession of stolen mail charges. Jail records show Ritter is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

The victim notified police after he had solicited a possible exchange of money for sex with a woman he knew as April, who was later identified as Ritter, on Feb. 5, Whatcom County Superior Court documents state.

The victim reported that he and Ritter went to his hotel room at the Baymont Inn on Kellogg Road, but that he had passed out due to alcohol consumption, documents state.

When he woke up, the victim found his wallet, a credit card, $100 cash and keys to his black 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 were missing, and his truck was gone from the hotel parking lot, according to documents.

Police reviewed hotel security and saw the victim and Ritter enter his room at 8:21 p.m., and at 9:30 p.m. Ritter left the room, documents state. The video reportedly showed nobody else entering or exiting the room during that time.

The victim identified Ritter from a lineup, documents state.

The two stolen mail charges were related to incidents in 2020 and 2021, court records show.