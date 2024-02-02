So you thought Republicans were going to help families in an election year? Nope.

It appears Republican lawmakers might have accidentally legislated.

I know, it’s shocking. They seem to occupy the halls of Congress largely for the purpose of yelling angrily into Fox News television cameras and praising the twice-impeached, multi-indicted former president who is driving their party off an electoral cliff.

But for some inexplicable reason, House Republicans got something done this week. With the help of Democrats, they voted on a $79 billion tax bill that will expand the child tax credit, a wildly effective tool for helping low-income families.

The bill also brings back some corporate tax breaks, the kind of thing we normally associate with Republicans. But look, the child tax credit expansion – even if Democrats would rather see it be more substantial – will directly help some of the country’s poorest families. So, you know ... it’s a net good thing.

Wait a minute? Why are Republican lawmakers actually ... doing stuff?

This prompts the question: What gives? Just recently House Republicans balked at a bipartisan border deal they’ve been clamoring for, saying they won’t vote for it because it might make the situation at the southern border better, in turn making it harder for former President Donald Trump to use border issues against President Joe Biden.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told CNN last month: “Let me tell you, I'm not willing to do too damn much right now to help a Democrat and to help Joe Biden's approval rating. I will not help the Democrats try to improve this man's dismal approval ratings. I'm not going to do it. Why would I?”

I dunno, maybe because your party can’t stop hollering about the border being the most pressing issue facing America and claiming bazillions of Americans each day are dying because of “something-something ‘the border’ ”?

The GOP mantra is: We must do nothing that helps Joe Biden

Off that fine bit of opportunistic politicking came ... GASP! ... actual legislation from the U.S. House of Representatives in the form of the new bipartisan tax bill.

Well, before you start worrying that GOP lawmakers and others in the extended MAGA universe have come to their senses (HAH!), know there are conservatives in the Senate who promise to knock that new legislation down right quick.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa told everyone to slow their roll on the House-passed bill that might benefit as many as 400,000 children living in poverty: “I think passing a tax bill that makes the president look good – mailing out checks before the election – means he could be reelected and then we won’t extend the 2017 tax cuts.”

Sorry GOP, 'Bidenomics' is working: True MAGA patriots must remove themselves from Biden’s booming economy, cash out 401(k)s

Don't worry, Republicans will come to their senses before helping kids

Ahhhhh. There it is. The Republican Party’s momentary foray into doing something helpful gets sensibly derailed.

We can’t raise children – children! – out of poverty because it might make Biden look good. And if that lousy Biden gets reelected, we might not be able to keep giving our most-valued children – sweet, innocent corporations – the tax breaks they so richly deserve.

In 2021, the expanded child tax credit with monthly payments became available to 65 million children in a record nearly 40 million families across the United States. This single piece of legislation helped lift 5.3 million Americans out of poverty, including 2.9 million children.

According to a report in Semafor, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina “argued that Republicans should hold out for a potential Trump presidency to make major tax policy decisions.”

The child tax credit is wildly effective at reducing the child poverty rate

This is all a huge relief. As with the border, it’s definitely best if these politicians allow the better part of a year to pass before showing any willingness to do the things they were put in office to do. It’s like if you get a flat tire while speeding along the highway, it’s best to just ignore it and keep driving until Trump becomes president again. Something like that.

Anyway, back in 2017, Trump doubled the child tax credit to $2,000 per kiddo, and Biden, via the American Rescue Plan, raised it to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17.

Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimated the tax credits lifted 3.7 million children out of poverty and reduced the country’s child poverty rate by 30% a month.

Because America can’t have nice things, Republicans along with (alleged) Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia nixed the expanded credits at the end of 2021. And you’ll never believe what happened next! The child poverty rate shot right back up.

We reduced child poverty. Congress can do it again, but it must act now.

GOP: Help us, we have unwittingly legislated!

So now, right here in the year 2024, House Republicans briefly forgot to be craven and approved a bill that could temper that poverty rate and help some kids.

But it’s OK. When a Republican strays from the path of legislative uselessness, there are always several other Republicans there to show the way back.

That child tax credit won’t be coming anytime soon, folks. After all, making sure kids have enough to eat might make President Biden look good. And that is simply unthinkable

Let them eat cake. Or chew on MAGA hats.

