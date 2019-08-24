'I thought she was going to die': Parents separated from children after Mississippi ICE raids

CARTHAGE, MISS. — Every morning, 9-month-old Elizabeth wakes up and reaches across the bed to breastfeed, but her mother isn’t there. Her father, Romeo Ramirez, has tried his best to mimic the process, cradling his wide-eyed girl while slipping her a bottle of formula.

For the first three days, Elizabeth refused, wailing each time as she pushed him away. On the fourth day, when hunger overwhelmed her, she finally accepted the bottle.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Ramirez said. “She kept crying and crying. She was so hungry but she wouldn’t take the bottle. I thought she was going to die.”

Her mother, Norma Cardona Ramirez, was among the 680 people arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Aug. 7 during raids at food processing plants in central Mississippi. She and other parents identified by the USA TODAY NETWORK remain in custody more than two weeks later, despite claims from federal officials that the agency released more than 300 people on humanitarian grounds, including breastfeeding mothers and single parents with children at home.

In all, the USA TODAY Network found at least three cases where a breastfeeding mother is being held in custody. And it has identified two cases where single mothers — each with three minor children — are still detained, their children being cared for by a friend and a sister-in-law.

First case: ICE raid separates 4-month-old baby from breastfeeding mom

The ongoing detentions raise serious questions about the way ICE agents screened the people they arrested, including how many parents with tender-age children remain in custody. It also poses broader questions about the Trump administration’s treatment of families caught up in the president’s escalating efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said that each woman arrested in the Mississippi raids was asked if she was breastfeeding or had minor children that ICE “needed to account for in processing.”

But it’s unclear how ICE determines who to release on humanitarian grounds, and the agency refused to answer questions about who qualifies for such a release.

Mothers separated from their children

Last week, the Clarion Ledger reported a 4-month-old breastfeeding baby was separated from her mom after the ICE raids.

ICE denied that the woman had been breastfeeding. The agency claimed the woman had responded “no” when she was asked if she was breastfeeding. The agency said it had a nurse examine the mother after the story was published — 12 days after her arrest - and that the exam showed she was not lactating.

The woman’s attorneys and her husband maintained that the woman was lactating and had not been asked by agents whether she was.

Ramirez says his wife also was not asked whether she had children or was breastfeeding.

Ramirez said his wife told him during a phone call that when she was first apprehended in Canton, she was only asked for her full name, her date of birth, her country of origin and her parent’s names. As she continued to be transferred, officials again only asked her those four questions, Ramirez said. At no point was she asked whether she had a child that she was breastfeeding, and she repeatedly tried to tell the agents.

“She told them ‘I have children. I have four children. I have one whom I’m breastfeeding,’” Ramirez said. “The official either didn’t hear her or didn’t care.”

When asked if ICE had any women in custody who said they were breastfeeding, Cox replied: “No person of which I am aware who claimed breastfeeding upon their August 7 arrest.”