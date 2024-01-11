'I thought I would stay here until I die': Peoria woman moving after shooting in her yard

An Oct. 23, 2023 altercation at the Cal-Mart convenience store, far left, on Wisconsin Avenue, apparently led to the shooting of a man near the front door of 3028 Wisconsin Avenue, traumatizing resident Dorothy Harrison, her daughter and her 8-year-old granddaughter.

PEORIA – Dorothy Harrison’s life was forever changed by a shooting in her front yard Oct. 23.

Harrison wasn’t injured, but the traumatic event set into motion a plan to move the 79-year-old from the home where she’s lived for nearly 20 years.

“I love this house. It’s a good little house that I’ve taken care of, and after this has happened, my daughter won’t let my grandkids come over," said a tearful Harrison. “I don’t blame her, because had my daughter been 10 minutes later, she would have been shot pulling in my driveway because the bullets went right across my driveway.”

Harrison’s daughter and 8-year-old granddaughter had dropped by for a visit just minutes before the shooting took place at 3:30 in the afternoon.

"We were sitting in the living room, and we heard gunshots right outside my front door,” said Harrison. “We jumped up and my daughter and my granddaughter went down to the basement, and I walked to the front door, and I could see the guy standing in front of my front door just as he fell. He’d been shot twice in the back. The guys that shot him, I didn’t see them, but apparently they got in the car and took off.”

The six shots fired were detected by ShotSpotter, and the police were quick to arrive. They hung crime scene tape around Harrison’s yard as they did their investigation.

“They did their routine stuff – they talked to us, and the ambulance came and got the guy, and they hosed down all the blood in the front yard," said Harrison. “And of course, my granddaughter is wondering what’s going on.”

The Peoria Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for more information about the shooting incident in Harrison's front yard.

Does Peoria have a victims' advocate?

While Harrison has nothing but good things to say about the police, she's critical about what didn’t happen after they left. Deeply traumatized by the event, Harrison expected to get support from the city of Peoria.

"When it first happened, I looked online for an advocate system, and somehow or other I got the number of a girl that works for the county. She called me, and she was extremely nice, but she represented the county, not the city,” said Harrison. “The mayor didn’t call back, and I sent a text to Riggenbach, and my daughter called him, and he didn’t respond.”

City councilman Tim Riggenbach is trying to figure out where the messages Harrison sent him went; he said he didn't get them. Riggenbach said he takes those types of calls very seriously.

While the city doesn't currently have a victims' advocate, it is in the process of creating a program that will help people like Harrison in the very near future, said Riggenbach.

"We are part of a pilot program with a grant from the state that Jehan Gordon-Booth got us," he said. "We are going to be hiring social workers to actually work with the police department, and they're gonna be housed in the old Kroger plaza on Wisconsin, where the police department has some office space. This is a very outside-the-box thing — something that police departments typically haven't done in the past. This (Harrison's situation) is exactly the type of thing that this program will be used for."

If the current trend continues, it's likely the program will be used well this year. Shootings were up 22 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, with a total of 107 shootings last year in the city, according to police data. There were a total of 137 gunshot victims, a 29% increase from 2022.

Leaving the neighborhood

Harrison has strong family support, so it didn’t take long for her daughter and son-in-law to formulate a moving plan.

“It was almost instantly. She called the next day and said ‘you are outta there. We’re gonna start looking,’” said Harrison.

The family is in the process of renovating a condo in north Peoria. While Harrison is thankful for the help, she's mourning the fact that she will no longer be self-sufficient.

“It’s great that my daughter could do that. I’ll have to pay the taxes and condo fee, and that’s not gonna be easy. I live on a fixed income. I thought I would never leave this house. I’ve had a reverse mortgage since 2008, but right now there is far more owed on it than I can ever get out of it. And that was OK because I thought I would stay here until I die,” said Harrison.

Dorothy Harrison, a resident of 3028 Wisconsin Avenue, is planning to move soon after an Oct. 23 shooting left a man wounded in her front yard.

She’s also sad about the deterioration of the neighborhood. After she leaves, Harrison expects her home to become a rental. It’s next door to the Cal-Mart convenience store on North Wisconsin Avenue where the altercation that led to the shooting apparently began.

Riggenbach was sad to hear that Harrison was moving.

"That's a shame. ... If there is anything we can do to help keep the homeowners in the neighborhood, that's what we're trying to do," Riggenbach said.

Harrison said she hasn’t had a good night’s sleep since the shooting, but she's fortunate to have a plan for the future. She worries about people who aren’t as fortunate, people who might need a little help following a violent crime.

“I just feel like the city doesn’t really step in where they should and say, ‘Hey, let’s take care of these people.' Certainly, people have gone through a whole lot worse than this, especially when you go down into the south end of Peoria where this is an everyday occurrence. Do they just leave those people hanging? It’s got to affect them.”

