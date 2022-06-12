If You Thought the Tech Rout Was Bad, Spare a Dime for Retailers

If You Thought the Tech Rout Was Bad, Spare a Dime for Retailers
Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Lisa Pham and Janet Freund
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For all that the slump in technology stocks has headlined a treacherous year for global equity markets, there’s one sector that’s faring even worse.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI World Retailing Index, which includes the likes of Target Corp., Zalando SE and Amazon.com Inc., is on track for its first negative year since 2008. The gauge was down about 29% in 2022 through Thursday, surpassing even the 24% decline of the MSCI World Information Technology Index.

The same inflation worries that have sent shivers through tech stocks are also taking a toll on retailers, leading to a squeeze on disposable incomes and pushing up costs of everything from transportation to labor. Warnings from behemoths like Walmart Inc. and Target have shaken investors, and many analysts say they may not be the last.

“We are at the beginning of an inflationary spiral,” said Alasdair McKinnon, chief investment officer of Sgurr Ventures, speaking before Friday’s data showing an unexpected acceleration in price gains in the US. “This squeeze in consumer incomes has come as a surprise to many investors.”

Take Target, whose profit warning on May 18 sent the stock down 25%, the biggest one-day drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. What’s worse, just three weeks later the US retail giant cut its outlook again -- one that raises worries of a fast-deteriorating consumer environment.

Walmart, meanwhile, said this month that it needs another two quarters or so to work through an inventory surge that prompted markdowns and contributed to May’s 16% decline in the retailer’s stock.

Cautious tones were also broadcast by several apparel retail companies including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Gap Inc. And after one of the worst first-quarter earnings seasons in recent memory for apparel names, there may be more misery to come.

Just The Start

“We’ve only really had one quarter of negative surprises,” said John Zolidis, founder of Quo Vadis Capital. “Normally in a recessionary cycle there will be several rounds of cuts before the outlook and stocks bottom. Unless we see a reversal of inflation data and a less hawkish approach from the Federal Reserve, our guess would be that we’re closer to the beginning of the pain than the end of it.”

Don’t just take his word for it though. According to the most powerful person in the banking industry, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, an economic “hurricane” is on the way.

“Investors are worried about every datapoint pointing to further incremental inflation,” said Michel Keusch, a fund manager at Bellevue Asset Management. “The wake-up call started with the comments from Walmart and Target, and since then we have seen many retailers warning, adding to the general pessimism.”

While such concerns have been reflected in reduced valuations this year, retail stocks still aren’t cheap. The MSCI World Index’s retailing subgroup remains more expensive than the main benchmark in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratios, due in large part to the presence of richly valued online merchants such as Amazon.com and Zalando.

Meanwhile, short sellers are seeing an opportunity, seeking to sell borrowed stock and buy it back for less. Pet products retailer Chewy Inc. and Swedish fashion chain Hennes & Mauritz AB are among the most shorted stocks in the sector, with average short interest rising to 5.4% of free float for the MSCI retail subgroup, from 3.5% in January, according to IHS Markit data.

UK Selloff

With inflation and living costs rising pretty much everywhere, few stocks are immune. In the UK, where power bills are surging and consumer confidence plunging, the likes of Next Plc, Marks & Spencer Group Plc and online fashion retailer Asos Plc have seen a sharp selloff.

In Asia, the sector is meeting a similar fate, with the Bloomberg Asia Pacific Retail Index down 20% this year and bellwether Australian retail-chain operator Wesfarmers Ltd. falling 26%.

There are some outliers. Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, says the quality domestic consumer names in China are beginning to appear attractive after a deep correction.

To be sure, not everyone is tightening their purse strings with some consumers still prepared to spend lavishly. Airlines bookings are surging, while luxury spending hasn’t fallen in the same way it did in 2008.

Retailers known for offering big discounts are also doing well as lower income households seek cheaper alternatives. T.J. Maxx owner TJX Cos.’ margin performance shone against peers, while discount-store operators Dollar Tree Inc., and Dollar General Corp. saw their shares rocket in one day after their sales both beat analyst expectations.

History Lesson

“It can seem hard to reconcile comments from Walmart on some consumers trading down in lunch meats due to inflation with those from Remy-Cointreau seeing healthy momentum for its Louis XIII cognac,” said Swetha Ramachandran, a portfolio manager at GAM Investments.

As if investors weren’t nervous enough already, they also have history against them: The MSCI World Retailing index’s previous annual declines -- 2008, 2007, 2002 and 2000 -- all came around recession years.

“We’re conscious of increasing our exposure to consumer discretionary as a segment overall, and that’s an area that we have been more underweight,” Louise Dudley, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said by phone.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Are Under Threat, Another Blow to Sagging Stock Market

    Microsoft, Target warn results will be lower than expected as forecasts are trimmed across industries.

  • Sizzling Prices Complicate Fed’s Inflation-Fighting Strategy

    The central bank has used communications ahead of its policy meetings this year to influence borrowing costs.

  • ESG Fund Bosses Hit by ‘Reckoning’ as Goldman, DWS in Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the top legal firms advising asset managers on ESG says the industry needs to brace for a more rigorous enforcement of regulations, effective immediately.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenThere’s “

  • Is Anglo Pacific Group plc's (LON:APF) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

    Most readers would already know that Anglo Pacific Group's (LON:APF) stock increased by 2.4% over the past month. As...

  • Is Science Group (LON:SAG) A Risky Investment?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's...

  • Three Half-Point Fed Hikes Priced In; Treasury Curve Inverts

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are now fully pricing three half-point Federal Reserve rate hikes in coming months, while the 30-year Treasury yield fell below its five-year counterpart for the first time in a month. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHRetailers Should Heed Target’

  • With Inflation (Still) at 8.6%, Beat the Inflation Nightmare With These 3 Stocks

    Inflation continues to run hot and cast a shadow of uncertainty over the stock market. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the consumer price index, a measure for tracking inflation, rose 8.6% year over year in May and 1% compared to April. With inflationary pressures weighing heavy, finding top investment plays has taken on new degrees of complexity.

  • How to Do Planks the Right Way

    The plank is one of the most common core training exercises. Here's how to do planks the right way, and some extra-challenging variations.

  • Franchise Group Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    One stock that fits that bill is Franchise Group Inc, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 69 to 88 Friday. IBD's unique RS Rating identifies technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that identifies how a stock's price action over the last 52 weeks matches up against that of all other stocks. Is Franchise Group Stock A Buy?

  • Inflation Pickup Complicates Fed Outlook Beyond June Meeting

    Stronger price pressures are likely to lead officials to support plans to raise rates more aggressively this year, but tactics could be up for debate.

  • Disney fires TV content chief, Goldman downgrades Netflix

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details how Disney has fired its TV content chief Peter Rice, how streaming platforms are attempting consistent messaging, and Goldman Sachs's downgrade of Netflix stock to 'Sell.'

  • Enfamil and Smaller Baby Formula Brands Test Dominance of Abbott’s Similac

    Reckitt Benckiser and startups such as ByHeart and Bobbie are picking up customers but market-share gains could be tough to keep.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Cruise Missiles Target Western Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenAt least 22 people were injured in Russian missile attacks in western Ukraine that also damaged part of a military facility and four apartment buildings. Russia celebrate

  • Op-ed: A simple new tool to combat the student debt crisis

    By providing four easy inputs — college, major, year of enrollment and post-graduation location — users can get a personalized assessment of the maximum amount they can comfortably borrow based on their projected income and living expenses.

  • Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Are Now Trading Below Book Value. Time to Pounce.

    The old saw is to buy Goldman Sachs when it trades below its book value—and investors once again have that opportunity. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (ticker: GS) declined 5.5% during Friday’s selloff, ending at $287.56 each. Goldman now trades below its first-quarter book value of $293 a share, marking the first time since 2020 that the investment banking leader is fetching less than book, or shareholder equity per share.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Infl

  • Why Jack Welch still matters to modern CEOs: Morning Brief

    Former GE CEO Jack Welch left a management legacy that permeates the top ranks of corporate America to this day.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • The World Is Going to Need More Natural Gas. This Stock Could Be a Key Beneficiary.

    Global demand for natural gas is expected to rise over the next couple decades, and this pipeline specialist is ready to provide it.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.