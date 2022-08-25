They thought they'd make a fortune selling Ashley Biden's diary. Now they may be headed to prison.

Two Palm Beach County residents Thursday pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting they snatched a diary kept by President Joe Biden’s daughter when she lived briefly in Delray Beach and sold it for $40,000.

Aimee Harris, 40, of West Palm Beach and Robert Kurlander, 58, of Jupiter face maximum five-year prison terms after admitting their involvement in the strange and convoluted case, which is still shrouded in secrecy.

Unlike most cases, there was no record of it in public court files even after both Harris and Kurlander each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Further, prosecutors didn't reveal who bought the diary. In a court record released by the U.S. Department of Justice, the buyer is referred to only as an “Organization” based in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., June 20, 2022. Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Project Veritas denies wrongdoing in paying for diary

The record doesn’t identify Ashley Biden as the author of the purloined diary. The victim is simply described as “an immediate family member of a then-former government official who was a candidate for national political office.”

But it has been widely reported by The New York Times and other news outlets that the diary belonged to Biden’s 40-year-old daughter and ended up in the hands of Project Veritas, a conservative online news site.

Entries from the diary were published shortly before the November 2020 presidential election by the National File, a right-wing news website. It said it got the diary from a “whistleblower” who worked at Project Veritas. When Project Veritas refused to publish the diary, the whistleblower brought it to the National File, it wrote.

Project Veritas, founded by James O’Keefe, is based in Mamaroneck, N.Y. O’Keefe has railed against the FBI since his home and those of other journalists who work for him were raided by agents in 2021 as part of the investigation into the diary. No charges have been filed against Project Veritas or O'Keefe.

In a statement, the news site denied wrongdoing. "Project Veritas' news gathering was ethical and legal. A journalist's lawful receipt of material later alleged to be stolen is routine, commonplace, and protected by the First Amendment," it wrote.

Aimee Harris leaves Federal District Court after pleading guilty to stealing a diary and other belongings of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, and selling them to the conservative group Project Veritas in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, in Manhattan on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Harris and Robert Kurlander admitted they took part in a conspiracy to transport stolen materials from Florida, where Biden had been living, to New York, where Project Veritas has its headquarters.

Joe Biden daughter left diary, camera at Delray Beach home

Court records show that Biden left the diary, a digital camera and a digital storage card that contained private family photographs behind in 2020 when she moved out of the Delray Beach house she shared with a friend. Two days after Biden moved out, Harris moved in and discovered the diaries, court records show.

When she discovered the cache of personal items, Harris contacted Kurlander. He told her he would help her “"make a S*** TON of money" selling Biden’s belongings, the records show.

On Sept. 6, 2020, the two attended a fundraiser for then-President Donald Trump, identified in court documents as “Candidate 2.” They brought along Biden’s diary and other items, hoping the campaign would buy them.

"Omg,” Harris texted Kurlander before the fundraiser. “Coming with stuff that neither one of us have seen or spoken about. I can't wait to show you what Mama has to bring Papa."

Robert Kurlander leaves Federal District Court after pleading guilty to stealing a diary and other belongings of President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, and selling them to the conservative group Project Veritas in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, in Manhattan on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Kurlander and Aimee Harris admitted they took part in a conspiracy to transport stolen materials from Florida, where Biden had been living, to New York, where Project Veritas has its headquarters.

However, four days later, a campaign official said it wasn’t interested in buying the items and told Harris and Kurlander to turn them over to the FBI.

“There is NO WAY (Candidate 2) can use this. It has to be done a different way,” Kurlander texted Harris.

Instead, Kurlander reached out to the unidentified organization. Officials there were interested and agreed to pay for airfare for Harris and Kurlander to bring Biden’s belongings to New York City, court records show.

After a series of negotiations, the organization agreed to pay Harris and Kurlander $40,000 for the journal, camera and family photos, along with some other belongings Biden had left behind in Delray Beach.

As part of the plea deal, Kurlander and Harris each agreed to return $20,000 and Kurlander agreed to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

Kurlander, who owns a waterfront house valued at roughly $900,000 in Jupiter, has formed various corporations, including Captain Cra-Z Products, Ernie’s Kick Ass Brand and Jupiter International Consulting. Most are inactive, records show.

Harris doesn't own any property in the county, according to records. Court records show she has been involved in several domestic disputes.

Jane Musgrave covers federal and civil courts and occasionally ventures into criminal trials in state court. Contact her at jmusgrave@pbpost.com.

