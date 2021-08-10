‘He thought it was a toy.’ Toddler fatally shoots dad in grandma’s North Carolina home

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

A 2-year-old boy fatally shot his father with a gun he playfully picked up and fired at his grandmother’s home in Gastonia, multiple media outlets reported.

“He thought it was a toy,” the child’s grandmother told Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV while sitting on her front porch at the Cottages on 5th apartment complex Monday.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Markovia LaShawn Durham.

Police were called to the home in the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report obtained by the Observer.

In the report, Officer J.M. Ridgeway lists the case under “homicide — murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony.”

The report indicates no arrest and offers no details about how police believe Durham died.

In the “narrative information” field of the report, the officer includes only one sentence: “Juvenile Information Shielded by Law.”

“His father was feeding his son dinner when it happened,” the child’s grandmother told WBTV.

The toddler then “dropped the gun and ran outside,” WSOC reported, citing family members.

The .40-caliber Glock handgun “was not properly secured at the time of the shooting,” the Gaston Gazette reported.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain declined to discuss what police believe happened, according to the Gazette.

The child’s grandmother told WBTV she was “trying to to console the little baby, making sure he’s OK also. Like I said, he didn’t know, thought it was a toy.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

    Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms and residents have stopped watering their gardens in the foggy outpost about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of San Francisco after two years of little rain sapped many of the wells Mendocino depends on for potable water. Mendocino's water woes were compounded in recent weeks when the city of Fort Bragg a few miles to the north — its main backup water supplier — informed officials that it, too, had a significant drop in its drinking water reserves after the Noyo River recorded its lowest flows in decades.

  • Man fatally shot east of downtown Raleigh. City’s gun violence is surging.

    Reported crimes involving guns in Raleigh are up 26% this year, compared to the previous two years, police statistics show.

  • One person killed, another injured in Midlands shooting, sheriff’s office says

    A 41-year-old Midlands man was arrested shortly after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Russian model suing Leon Black alleges billionaire's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    A woman who accused billionaire Leon Black of sexual violence and defamation is now alleging the former Apollo Global Management Inc chief once flew her to Florida for a potential sexual encounter with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and sex offender. Guzel Ganieva's latest accusation came in an amended civil complaint filed on Monday in a New York state court. The Russian model had sued Black on June 1, and Black countersued for defamation on July 19.

  • In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year

    Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever. Data released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's national trade group, show that America's casinos had their best second quarter in history, taking in $13.6 billion. The report also shows the industry has nearly equaled all the revenue U.S. casinos took in during 2020, amid widespread casino shutdowns and restrictions that lingered even after they reopened.

  • Man sitting in truck on the phone with his wife killed at gas station, Texas cops say

    He was reportedly able to drive to a nearby Dollar General to call for help but eventually died at the scene.

  • Covid killed her husband. Now it's taking the only home her kids have ever known.

    OZARK, Mo. - Lisa Grim braced herself as she turned the key to her family's new apartment. It had taken more than a month to find a landlord willing to accept her - a newly widowed 33-year-old raising two kids, barely making $20,000 a year. None of the other 20 apartments had returned her calls and emails. This unit, which she had rented sight unseen, was the only one that approved her application.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washi

  • At 40, NC woman searched for her long-lost half-brother. She found a new best friend.

    That Natalie Friedl was able to track down Ryan Krok is actually not that remarkable. What’s remarkable is that things turned out better than she could have ever dreamed.

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • A Teacher Died By Suicide After Being Arrested for Soliciting a Minor. His Family Says the Cops Went Rogue.

    Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste

  • Hundreds of Swiss women took to the streets after a court reduced a convicted rapist's prison time because the assault lasted 11 minutes

    In her ruling, the justice also said the victim was not severely injured and had "played with fire."

  • Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

    Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]

  • A timeline ending in tragedy: 2 years after moving from Ohio, children found dead in trunk of Baltimore County car

    At 5, Joshlyn Johnson was going to school, being a big sister to her 3-year-old brother Larry and living happily, relatives said, in Dayton, Ohio, with their mother and the couple they called Papa and Nana. James Phillips and his wife, Evelyn Phillips-Simon, had themselves raised the children’s mother, their niece Dachelle Johnson, from the time she was 7, away from her family in Baltimore. ...

  • Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bank of America exec

    A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent Bank of America executive who was found […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bank of America exec appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

    On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.

  • Chicago Cops Turn Backs on Mayor after Police Shooting

    A group of Chicago police officers turned their backs on Lori Lightfoot during her visit to University of Chicago Medical Center, where two officers were hospitalized.

  • 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer

    Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.

  • Chinese court rejects Canadian’s appeal of death sentence

    Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to prison in November 2018 after being convicted of drug smuggling. He was abruptly resentenced to death in January 2019.

  • A flight attendant told him how to wear his mask. Then he struck her, Florida cops say

    Another tantrum in the sky over face mask rules, and this one in Florida on Thursday afternoon turned violent.