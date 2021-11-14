‘I Thought These Two Hated Each Other A Minute Ago’: Erica Mena Jokes About Being Pregnant After Safaree Samuels Surprises Her with This Dazzling Birthday Gift

Have Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels changed their minds on sticking it out for better or for worse again?

Mena was celebrating her 33rd birthday over the weekend and despite all of the messy drama they have been through over the past year-and-a-half, her husband, Samuels, was in attendance. Six months after filing for divorce, the two seem to be on better terms based on various videos taken from her birthday celebration.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena @safaree/Instagram

Bobby Lytes, Mena’s “Love and Hip Hop” co-star caught a hilarious exchange between the married couple on his Instagram story on Nov. 9. Mena stands in front of a black box with the words Patek Phillipe written on it and, naturally, her dinner guests begin to hype her up since Patek Phillipe is a known Swiss luxury watch company. Someone informs her that the gift is from Samuels, and Mena looks across the table at him as he stands calmly behind her other guests and she says “We’re definitely f–king tonight.”

Mena finally opens the box and pulls the luxury watch out. She later looks at Samuels again and jokingly says “Safaree I just got to break it to you, since you gave me this…I’m pregnant.” The joke comes after Samuels caught flack last year and earlier this year for having a negative response to the idea of having another child with Mena.

Responding to her joke, he said in a funny but serious tone, “You wish. It has nothing to do with me” and the rest of the guests laughed as well. Before her dinner, Mena was seen twerking on Samuels’ head at her yacht gathering.

The two even linked up for Halloween and dressed themselves and their kids as the characters from the Disney Pixar film “The Incredibles.”

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels dressed their family as characters from “The incredibles.” (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram) (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

The pair potentially being on friendly terms doesn’t mean for fans that it makes up for all of the incidents that transpired before and after the divorce filing. The couple were dubbed as toxic by many fans after many online public disputes, rumors of infidelity, as well as damage of property.

In the middle of their issues, they welcomed their now 5-month-old son, Legend Samuels, a baby that Samuels did not seem excited to have initially. He also received backlash for going to party on his birthday in Jamaica while his estranged wife and son were in the NICU.

It’s not clear whether they are back together or just cordial, and fans are utterly confused as well. “One minute they seem mature and happy next minute they acting all childish that is a beautiful gift,” said one person. Someone else said, “And I love that for them, but every time y’all fight do y’all have to put us in the middle

☹

when you invite people into your business they don’t leave….”

“I thought these two hated each other a minute ago? Just low morals and no sense,” wrote another.

Samuels and Mena got married in October 2019, and have since welcomed two children together, Safire Majesty and Legend Samuels.