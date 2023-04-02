I Thought I Wasn't Good At Saving Money, But Doing These 10 Things Changed My Mind
I never thought I was particularly great at saving money, but ironically, I was always pretty good at trimming my expenses and finding unique ways to cut costs. This inevitably led to me finding extra money to put toward a rainy day fund.
It doesn't have to be hard, it's all about developing financial habits that helped me save over time. So, instead of saving at random for a rainy day, here are 10 strategies I used to build up an emergency fund that was well-stocked:
1.I stopped taking advice from people who hadn't already accomplished what I was trying to do.
Once you start to share your financial goals with others, it's only natural you'll get everyone's opinions on it. Early on, I made it a point to understand the difference between someone's financial opinion and actual educated financial advice.
It's always a smart idea to learn from others, but it makes even more sense when they've actually achieved success in the area you want to conquer. Once I honed in on this key principle, I chose only experienced advice that could get me ahead.
Furthermore, it's especially pertinent to seek financial advice from those who are nearly one or two steps ahead of you in your financial journey. So often we hear from experts who are millionaires 10 times over, yelling at you to ditch the avocado toast and Starbucks coffee. However, I've found the best and most relatable advice has come from those that were right where I was, not too long ago.
Bottom line, at some point, you will find that you'll need to break away from the unhelpful advice from those you may know well and start taking charge of your financial future. Instead of relying on people who don't have a proven track record, seek out those with firsthand knowledge. Do the research needed to separate mere "opinions" from legitimate expertise.
2.I took into account the opportunity cost. When you do ANYTHING, there is a cost...
3.I wasn't afraid to get my hands dirty or get paid to do tasks others thought they were too good for.
One of the biggest things that helped me save money was learning a variety of skills. There's always a task someone doesn't want to do and someone willing to pay for it.
So, I learned how to set rates for freelance writing, developed side-hustle strategies that allowed me to make the most money in the shortest amount of time, and taught myself how to edit video. Whether it’s freelancing, side hustles, or odd jobs, taking on additional work and directly depositing that extra income into a rainy day fund was a game-changer.
4.I automated my savings and investments, not my expenses.
5.The minimalist approach to budgeting worked for me.
From spreadsheets to budgeting apps, I tested a variety of methods; however, I found the one that stuck with me most was just a plain old spending list. There's nothing more satisfying than constructing a list of monthly expenses deducting the total from your take-home pay and then checking off those expenses as you pay each one.
That began the process of assigning certain expenses to different bank accounts. This strategy tricked my brain into getting used to seeing only what was left to spend after all my primary expenses and savings had been accounted for.
6.I readjusted my budget when I found myself pinching pennies.
7.I took advantage of ALL the national emergency financial assistance program relief options of 2020.
For independent contractors or small business owners such as myself, during the COVID-19 lockdown, there were several disaster relief programs available. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Small Business Administration (SBA) relief funds, and State unemployment assistance programs all helped bridge my income gap during business and restaurant closures and allowed me to get caught up on business expenses. This gave me breathing room to free up some additional cash to stash away for a rainy day.
8.And yup, you guessed it...I took advantage of ALL the Federal Student Loan Moratorium relief benefits, too!
9.I reduced my carbon footprint.
Before I continue, let's just acknowledge that there is an inherent privilege in being able to decide to take public transportation one day or personal transportation the next. With that being said, I do have the luxury of choice, and after evaluating fuel prices along with inflation for parts and labor costs, I have decided that my vehicle will only be utilized when it yields a profit for me.
Commuting to work via public transport costs me only $1.25 per day for the typical 5-day week, totaling just $6.25. For 22 days of public transportation to get to work, that adds up to less than $30 a month. If I were to drive, I'd spend $30 a week on gas alone. However, if I'm doing food delivery, I'd use my car; just doing four hours of food delivery a day can earn me anywhere from $30 to $50 a day in additional side income; therefore, I'm essentially paying myself to drive.
10.And finally, I capitalized on tax advantages.
Just a few techniques and some creative evaluation of my lifestyle really helped to establish a substantial emergency fund that provides much-needed security in the event of an unforeseen eventuality. All it takes is being shrewd with even little decisions, and soon enough, you'll begin seeing money accumulating back into your pocket!
