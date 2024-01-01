‘I thought we were all going to die’: Woman recalls Dickson County road rage shooting

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured and her boyfriend was arrested after a road rage shooting in Dickson County Saturday morning.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on I-40 West. Based on the preliminary investigation, shots were fired from both of the vehicles involved in the incident, but only one person was hit, officials said.

Deputies met with both parties and charged Michael Hutcherson with first-degree attempted murder and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

News 2 spoke to the woman who was shot who said she and her 3-year-old son are traumatized. She asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said. “I thought my son was going to die. I thought we were all going to die.”

The woman said she was working with Amazon Flex, which allows workers to use their personal vehicles to deliver packages, with her boyfriend, Michael Hutcherson, and her 3-year-old son riding in the car.

According to the woman, another driver was tailgating her while she was driving in the left lane, and they cut her off so much that she had to swerve in the other lane to avoid hitting them. The woman told News 2 she honked her horn and gave the other driver the middle finger.

Traffic eventually slowed enough that the two vehicles were side-by-side again, the woman said.

“I’m coming up toward him, so I blow the horn again,” she said. “He pushes his breaks, flashes his beam on me, and just started shooting.”

The woman said the other driver shot the gun multiple times, so she let go of the steering wheel to protect her son. Her boyfriend returned fire, according to her. She was hit in the shoulder.

“I was just trying to make some money that morning doing Amazon,” she said. “I never would’ve imagined anything like this would have happened to me.”

Dickson County deputies met with both parties and arrested Hutcherson.

The woman told News 2 the ordeal was terrifying for her and her son.

“I can’t sleep at night; I haven’t been able to eat since this situation, and I just keep replaying the man putting the beam on my head and trying to kill me.”

The other driver was not charged.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office declined to release more information due to the active investigation. At the time this article was published, Hutcherson was still in custody in the Dickson County Jail.

