Thoughtfulness brings joy when it's shared throughout the community

The current year seems to be off to a flying start. So far, we have been treated to sunny 60-degree days, snow, ice and rain, the whole gamut of weather Southern Ohio has to offer. Of course, the youngsters are hoping for more snow. They love those days of delays and cancelations from school, but it certainly creates a lot of childcare issues for working parents.

It’s Jan. 15 already. The month is half over and what have I accomplished? Sorry to say, not much. Very few drawers cleaned or papers sorted with it being tax time.

I certainly have enjoyed the thoughtfulness of others. This includes the lovely Christmas cards, notes, pictures, cookies, candy and phone calls.

Many of you will recall our friend Ron Bucci creating the motto “I love livin’ in Zanesville.” It was printed everywhere on shirts, caps, jackets and signage all over the area.

To this day, Ron and Mary Ann Bucci are privileged to personify that concept. Ron actively promotes events like the Carr Center Cake Auction and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees and Mary Ann with her talented art contributions to the community.

Although I’m a country gal, I see this thoughtfulness as talent throughout Muskingum County and our Southeastern Ohio area. It is so refreshing especially if you watch or listen to many newscasts. I can honestly say I love livin’ in Zanesville, Muskingum County, Ohio.

Just last week a delightful young local pharmacist went above and beyond in showing me concern and helpfulness. In another incident, it was a checkout clerk at a local business who braved our inclement weather to be helpful. Age does present its challenges and it is interesting to see how the public reacts.

Our local Woman of Achievement Program is currently seeking contestants. It is a perfect opportunity to honor some lady who has been helpful to you. The submission deadline is Feb. 7.

Please don’t forget our beautiful young people, be they 4-H’ers, a scout, FFA members, Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship recipients or dedicated employees. They deserve a pat on the back and a gigantic thank you for their help to make the best community better.

Dorothy Montgomery is a former teacher, 4-H adviser and county commissioner.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Spreading thoughtfulness and joy